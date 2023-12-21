Azule signs up three more deepwater licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Azule signs up three more deepwater licences

“Blocks 46 and 47 have never been explored before and represent a new frontier exploration area that can be a game changer for our company and the country’s energy industry."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/12/2023, 10:20 am Updated: 21/12/2023, 10:20 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Azule EnergyAzule and ANPG have signed contracts on offshore exploration
Azule Energy has signed up to explore three blocks offshore Angola following direct negotiations with ANPG. Picture shows; Azule Energy. Angola. Supplied by Azule Energy Date; Unknown

Azule Energy has signed up to explore three blocks offshore Angola following direct negotiations with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG).

Azule, Equinor and Sonangol P&P will explore Blocks 46 and 47, the company said. Sonangol P&P has 20% and Equinor 40%, while Azule has 40% and will act as operator.

These two blocks are to the west of Block 31, which Azule owns.

The company will also work on Block 18/15 with an 80% stake. Sonangol P&P holds the remaining 20%.

BP, a part owner of Azule, began discussions with Sonangol on these three blocks in 2018.

It holds the Lower Congo Basin blocks under risk-service agreements (RSAs). The three licences cover around 8,700 square km in deep and ultra-deepwater.

“We continue our mission as a strategic partner and to remain the biggest equity oil and gas producer in Angola,” said Azule CEO Adriano Mongini.

“Blocks 46 and 47 have never been explored before and represent a new frontier exploration area that can be a game changer for our company and the country’s energy industry.”

Meanwhile, exploration in Block 18/15 “can potentially open a new play and take advantage of the synergies with the production facilities already existing in Block 18”.

ExxonMobil signed RSAs on its entry into the higher-risk Namibe Basin in 2020.

Azule signed up to explore Block 31/21 in late August, with Equinor. This production-sharing agreement (PSA) stemmed from the 2021-22 licence round.

BP and Eni teamed up in August 2022 to create the Azule joint venture. It has production of around 220,000 barrels per day of oil and more than 2 billion barrels of resources.

Azule took a final investment decision (FID) on the $7.8 billion Agogo project in February this year, on Block 15/06.

Sonangol is continuing its privatisation process. At the start of December, for instance, it launched a process to sell off its SonAir fleet.

