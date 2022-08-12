Senegal pitches its gas as European alternative to Russia supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Senegal pitches its gas as European alternative to Russia supply

Senegal is positioning itself as an alternative source of gas for Europe as Russia cuts supplies of the fuel.
By Bloomberg
12/08/2022, 4:03 pm
© Supplied by Eiffage G?nie CivilAerial view of ships and platforms with line of caissons
Eiffage Genie Civil Marine has completed the central platform of the hub for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Picture shows; Grand Tortue Ahmeyim LNG. Senegal Mauritania. Supplied by Eiffage Genie Civil

“Senegal will be able to sell its quota to Europe, especially Germany already, in the second half of 2024,” Mamadou Fall Kane, deputy permanent secretary of COZ-Petrogas, a government committee that monitors and develops oil and gas projects, said by phone Thursday from the capital, Dakar.

The war in Ukraine has shown how reliant Europe is on natural gas to produce power. Before the conflict began in February, Russia provided as much as 40% of Europe’s gas needs. Those countries are scrambling to cut deals across the Middle East and Africa amid a spike in prices as Russia reduces supplies.

European Union officials traveled to Dakar in February to meet Kane. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz followed with a visit to the the West African nation in May to pursue gas and renewable-energy projects. At that time, Kane was unable to give Scholz a clear answer on when it would be able to start supplies as the government had previously agreed to send its first gas to Southeast Asian nations, under contracts signed in 2018.

“A few days ago, we didn’t have any visibility as to whether or not we could supply Europe with gas before 2027,” Kane said. “Now we can say we’ll be able to reroute our cargo to Europe starting 2024.

Production at Senegal’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project is scheduled to start next year. The offshore field straddling the border between Senegal and Mauritania is set to produce 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas in the first phase, which will double to 5 million tons in the second phase.

Final investment decisions for phase 2 of the GTA project should be made by September and for the deepwater Yakaar-Teranga project later this year, Kane said. A recent European Union decision to label gas investments as climate-friendly would make it easier to attract financing, he said.

“We’re in a very good dynamic,” he said. “Institutionally our policies align with those of the European Union, as well. So all the stars are aligned.”

Kosmos Energy, which is co-developing the GTA field with BP, earlier this month said phase one is 80% complete, with first gas expected in the third quarter of 2023 and first LNG at the end of next year.

