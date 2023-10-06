Allseas takes over BP pipelay work after McDemott failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Allseas takes over BP pipelay work after McDemott failure

Allseas will deploy its Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest construction vessel, to begin in early December 2023. Allseas will also use its Oceanic offshore support vessel.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/10/2023, 9:34 am Updated: 06/10/2023, 9:47 am
© Supplied by AllseasPicture shows; The Pioneering Spirit removing the Tyra West Alpha and East Alpha jackets.. North Sea. Supplied by Allseas Date; 12/09/2022
BP (LON:BP) has awarded a contract to Allseas to complete the subsea pipelay work on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

McDermott had begun working on the project earlier this year but pulled out after being unable to perform. The company had deployed its Amazon pipelay vessel to carry out the work but ran into problems and is now in Las Palmas.

The wells on the GTA project are around 80 km from the FPSO. BP has charged Allseas with installing the remaining 75 km on the two 16-inch links, in depths of 1,500 to 2,800 metres. It will also provide four 10-inch CRA infield lines, in around 2,800 km of water.

Allseas will deploy its Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest construction vessel, to begin in early December 2023. Allseas will also use its Oceanic offshore support vessel.

“This agreement demonstrates both our willingness and ability to take on highly complex and pipelay projects with fast-track planning and execution scopes,” says Pieter Heerema, CEO of Allseas.

“We are excited to work with BP on this project, this opportunity re-establishes the partnership between our two companies and creates a platform on which to grow and strengthen future collaboration between BP and Allseas.”

In order to install the required 10 field termination assemblies (FTAs), Allseas said it would fit the Pioneering Spirit with a 1,000 tonne J-mode installation frame. It has designed this in-house and built at the company’s yard in Heijningen, in the Netherlands.

McDermott announced a restructuring agreement in September, amending and extending debts and bringing in $250 million of new capital.

First gas impact

It was not clear quite when Allseas expected to complete the pipelay. In August, junior partner Kosmos Energy said the operator aimed to finish installing infield flowlines and subsea structures in the first quarter of 2024.

The GTA FPSO is currently offshore South Africa’s east coast, while the Gimi floating LNG (FLNG) vessel is moored in Singapore, according to Marine Traffic.

Golar LNG is building the Gimi vessel to liquefy the gas. The company had said the vessel would leave Singapore in September.

