Petrofac confirms signing of $1.5bn EPC Algeria petrochemicals deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Petrochemicals

Petrofac confirms signing of $1.5bn EPC Algeria petrochemicals deal

By Allister Thomas
12/06/2023, 7:35 am Updated: 12/06/2023, 7:35 am
© PetrofacPetrofac algeria

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has confirmed the signing of a $1.5bn deal for a petrochemical complex in Algeria.

First announced as a provisional award in May, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract has been awarded by a subsidiary of Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach.

The complex, in the Arzew Industrial Zone in Algeria, will produce 550,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year – a diverse type of thermoplastic used in areas including the automotive sector and packaging for consumer products.

London-listed Petrofac and its JV partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corporation (HQC) will create two major integrated processing units for propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production at the Algeria plant.

Petrofac’s share of the deal is valued at more than $1bn.

CEO Tareq Kawash said: “I am delighted to be in Algiers alongside our partner and client to mark the official award of this pioneering project. Broadening Petrofac’s portfolio within the petrochemical sector, this contract builds on our 25-year track record of safely delivering strategically significant energy infrastructure in Algeria, while developing local workforces.”

Petrofac has been active in Algeria since 1997.

The lucrative E&C division has been challenged in recent times, but in an interview with energy voice, new energy services boss John Pearson noted that the asset solutions business, which has a focus in the UK “had a really, really good year”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts