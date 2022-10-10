European Parliament finding on Uganda fails democracy, Total says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

European Parliament finding on Uganda fails democracy, Total says

The European Parliament’s criticism of oil projects in Uganda failed to “respect the fundamental principles” of democracy, TotalEnergies has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2022, 2:32 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloombergtotalenergies pouyanne
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne

The European Parliament’s criticism of oil projects in Uganda failed to “respect the fundamental principles” of democracy, TotalEnergies has said.

The company’s chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné had been due to speak to the Parliament today. Total said it would provide a letter instead. The French company will not be represented at the hearing organised by the human rights sub-commitee.

Instead, Total pointed observers to a letter it had sent to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

A robust response from Total became necessary after Ugandan officials came out against the resolution. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned that if Total did not pursue the development of Tilenga and the East African Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the country would find an alternative operator.

The company said the resolution contained a number of inaccuracies “based on serious and unfounded allegations. Unfortunately, it is now too late for this contradictory debate to take place as the European Parliament adopted this resolution without even hearing the company.”

The letter from Pouyanné expressed regret that the Parliament had passed the resolution. He also expressed concern that the institution had not sought any insight from Total before passing the resolution.

Most damaging

“It seems to me that, in this case, the adversarial principle on which the rule of law is based has not been respected in any way whatsoever,” he said. Passing the resolution contained “factual inexactitudes, and statements based on unfounded allegations, some serious, to be most damaging”.

The letter singled out the issue of displacement. The resolution had said that the oil development would see 100,000 people displaced.

Pouyanné said the project had needed to move only 5,000 people, or 723 households, into better quality housing. Some others have opted to move following compensation for farmland.

Inviting Pouyanné to talk for eight minutes to the sub-committee “does not in any way correct the situation created by this deliberation”, he said. “The adversarial principle can scarcely apply retroactively. You will understand that I do not intend to accept the invitation under these circumstances.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts