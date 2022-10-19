Hawks nab fuel theft kingpin in Pretoria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Hawks nab fuel theft kingpin in Pretoria

South Africa’s Hawks have arrested an alleged kingpin of a fuel theft syndicate in Pretoria.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2022, 4:57 pm
The team arrested two men on Saturday while in possession of a tanker fuel of allegedly stolen fuel. Law enforcement charged the two with theft of fuel and tampering with Transnet’s pipeline at Vrede, in Free State. They were arrested in Kromdraai, Witbank, around 200 km away.

A multi-disciplinary team then arrested the supposed kingpin today. The team was made up of the Free State Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, with private security company Bidvest Protea Coin Security and the Gauteng Traffic Department Saturation Unit

Hawks representative Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the two men arrested on Saturday would return to court on October 24.

Nkwalase said the arresting team included officials from the state, in addition to private security operations such as Badboyz Security and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The alleged kingpin – who was not named – will appear in the Witbank Magistrates court tomorrow. The authorities will then transport him to Vrede with the other suspects.

Nkwalase said thieves had stolen nearly 8.5 million litres of fuel from Transnet pipelines in the last year.

The authorities’ “multi-disciplinary approach” has been successful, the official said. “With the additional three linked to this incident, we are sitting at total of 49 suspects arrested in the country,” he said.

Local links

A report from investigative journalists amaBhungane in March highlighted Vrede’s role in the theft. The town was the “nexus for sophisticated criminal networks” stealing fuel from buried pipelines owned by Transnet, it said.

Vrede is a midpoint for the pipeline network which runs from Johannesburg to Durban.

There have been allegations that thieves may have some degree of support from local police and Transnet workers.

Fuel theft has sometimes led to environmental disasters. Transnet blamed a fuel spill in 2020, which polluted a river, on thieves.

