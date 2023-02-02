Shell faces additional Niger Delta environmental claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Shell faces additional Niger Delta environmental claims

“It is high time that it addressed the ongoing pollution caused to these communities by its operations. The question must be asked whether Shell simply plans to leave the Niger Delta without addressing the environmental disaster which has unfolded under its watch?”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/02/2023, 9:40 am Updated: 02/02/2023, 9:40 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Leigh DayDead vegetation and murky water
People from the Ogale community have signed up to a case in the UK against Shell, seeking compensation for loss of livelihoods and damages. Picture shows; Dead mangroves at Bille. Nigeria. Supplied by Leigh Day Date; Unknown

People from the Ogale community have signed up to a case in the UK against Shell, seeking compensation for loss of livelihoods and damages.

Leigh Day, representing the communities, said 11,317 people from Ogale – and 17 institutions including churches and schools – have registered. This comes in addition to the 2,335 individual Bille claims, from 2015.

The law firm also said there were two representative actions, one from each community, seeking compensation for communal property.

Leigh Day announced the Ogale update the same day Shell announced record profits of $40 billion.

Shell exit

The case seeks to link blame for the pollution to Shell’s parent company, in the UK. It expects the trial to take place in 2024. A case management hearing is due in spring this year, Leigh Day has said.

Leigh Day partner Daniel Leader said the case raised questions about oil and gas companies’ responsibilities. The case targets both Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC).

© Supplied by Leigh Day
Picture shows; Contaminated site at Ogale. Nigeria. Supplied by Leigh Day Date; Unknown

“It appears that Shell is seeking to leave the Niger Delta free of any legal obligation to address the environmental devastation caused by oil spills from its infrastructure over many decades,” he continued. “At a time when the world is focused on “the just transition”, this raises profound questions about the responsibility of fossil fuel companies for legacy and ongoing environmental pollution.”

Another Leigh Day partner, Matthew Renshaw, said Shell was making “unprecedented profits”. The company has fought the communities for seven years, he said.

“It is high time that it addressed the ongoing pollution caused to these communities by its operations. The question must be asked whether Shell simply plans to leave the Niger Delta without addressing the environmental disaster which has unfolded under its watch?”

Shell, in 2021, said it planned to withdraw from onshore oil operations in Nigeria.

Challenging issue

Shell has not been active in Ogoniland since 1993. However, pipelines cross the area – with the company attributing the environmental despoliation to sabotage of these links.

“The overwhelming majority of spills related to the Bille and Ogale claims were caused by illegal third-party interference, including pipeline sabotage, illegal bunkering and other forms of oil theft,” said a Shell representative.

“Illegal refining of stolen crude oil also happens on a large scale in these areas and is a major source of oil pollution.”

A filing from Leigh Day says securing legal remedy in Nigeria is “practically impossible for impoverished communities”. A London court must hear the case, as a result, they say.

The lawyers noted the Bodo case, in which 15,000 people demanded compensation for two large spills in 2008. Shell agreed in 2015 to pay out £55 million.

The Shell spokesperson went on to say litigation would do little to address the real problems in Niger Delta.

“Oil spills due to crude oil theft, illegal refining and sabotage, with which SPDC is constantly faced and which cause the most environmental damage. SPDC works closely with the regulators, local communities, and other stakeholders to address this challenging issue for the benefit of all.”

