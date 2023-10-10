San Leon deal paves the way for a “simpler story”, CEO says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

San Leon deal paves the way for a “simpler story”, CEO says

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2023, 3:50 pm
San Leon has continued paying out dividends to shareholders while expecting pipeline losses to fall once the delayed ACOES link starts.
San Leon's OML 18 and the ACOES

San Leon Energy’s deal to secure financing from a North American fund will make the company’s story “much simpler and less complicated”, CEO Oisin Fanning explained today.

“San Leon has always suffered from a complicated story,” he told Energy Voice. The company struck a deal to enter OML 18 and various agreements came and went with other parties. “It was a square peg in a round hole,” Fanning said.

The agreement announced this morning with Tri Ri Asset Management, worth $187 million, cuts out much of this uncertainty. The deal has support from San Leon’s largest shareholder, Toscafund, and the EGM to approve the lending is virtually a foregone conclusion.

San Leon was suspended from trading on AIM because the company was unable to file its accounts. Fanning explained this had been a result of its Nigerian partners not providing it with timely records.

This is changing. “One set of accounts has been signed and by the end of this month, or early November, we should be back up and running.”

Toll road

In exchange for the funding, San Leon will also be able to increase its stake in export infrastructure – through which OML 18 will send some of its oil.

Head shot of man with glasses smiling © Supplied by San Leon Energy
Picture shows; San Leon CEO Oisin Fanning. Supplied by San Leon Energy

Two years ago, high levels of theft drove the OML 18 partners to cut back production. “We were only producing it for thieves,” Fanning explained.

This drove the companies to come up with an alternative strategy for exports. Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI) commissioned the FSO Akaso last week. The vessel is now ready to receive barges full of crude.

“All the certificates are issued and today it can take oil. The only thing to complete is the pipeline from OML 18, which will take another 90 days to connect and complete,” he said.

San Leon will increase its stake to 55% in ELI, while Tri Ri’s financing give it 50% of dividends paid from ELI for 15 years.

Fanning highlighted the importance of the move into the midstream for San Leon. He compared the export route to a toll road, with exporters paying $5 per barrel for throughput, with operational expenditure of $1 per barrel.

OML 18 has reached 20,000 barrels per day of production recently. It will increase this to 60,000-70,000 bpd within about 12 months.

The FSO will be able to take 100,000 bpd of exports via pipeline and another 100,000 bpd through barges.

“OML 18 will only contribute about 30% of the exports. So many people have signed up and want to sign up – we’re going to reach full capacity very quickly,” Fanning said.

The company’s local partners have suffered from a shortage of funding. This has allowed San Leon to increase its stake in ELI.

Solving the problem

On OML 18, though, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has made progress in reducing the amount it owes to its partners. Fanning described the new government as “very open to business and foreign capital”.

Earlier this year, Eroton Exploration and Production – and by proxy San Leon – ran into problems with NNPC and Sahara Group on the licence.

Fanning said this had now been resolved. “NNPC, which has a 55% stake, will be the operator of the licence, neither Sahara nor Eroton. NNPC as operator solves the problem.”

