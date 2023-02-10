Petronas exits Engen with sale to Vivo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Petronas exits Engen with sale to Vivo

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/02/2023, 9:30 am
Petronas has struck a deal to sell its 74% stake in in South Africa’s Engen to Vitol’s Vivo Energy.

The Malaysian company did not disclose how much Vitol would pay for the stake. Local partner the Phembani Group will remain a shareholder in Engen, it noted.

Vivo CEO Stan Mittelman said the company was focused on growth. It had acquired Engen’s operations in nine countries in 2019.

“Completion of this transaction, which reunites the Engen brand across Africa, will be a step change in our growth and represents a significant commitment to the South African market whilst enhancing Vivo Energy’s portfolio in other important markets,” Mittelman said.

Petronas bought into Engen in 1996. CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the South African downstream company had been an “important part of the group’s business portfolio”.

The company was selling the stake in Engen because Petronas’ portfolio is evolving, he continued. “We fully appreciate Engen’s potential and acknowledge that this is a necessary move forward to further accelerate its growth. With a strong foundation in place, we believe Vivo Energy will not only maintain sound operations for Engen, but also help steer the company through its next phase of growth.”

Engen has 1,300 service stations in seven sub-Saharan states and islands of the Indian Ocean. Combining Engen with Vivo gives the group more than 3,900 service stations and more than 2 billion litres of storage capacity. It will have presence in 27 African countries.

Petronas said Engen would continue on its strategy. The company is focused on “operational and commercial excellence”, it said, during the deal and in the future.

Phembani will hold 21% after the deal closes, while Engen employees will have 5%.

Morgan Stanley and Rothschild & Co. advised Petronas on the deal. Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank advised Vivo.

