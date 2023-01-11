Perenco scores success with innovative platform design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Perenco scores success with innovative platform design

The French company operates 11 fields on- and offshore Congo, producing 25,000 bpd in 2021.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/01/2023, 10:07 am Updated: 11/01/2023, 3:26 pm
© Supplied by PerencoAerial view of platform in water
Perenco has installed its 11th platform, placing a self-elevating system on the Mibale field, offshore Congo Kinshasa. Picture shows; The Filolo platform. Congo. Supplied by Perenco Date; 21/05/2021

Perenco has installed its 11th platform, placing a self-elevating system on the Mibalé field, offshore Congo Kinshasa.

The company said it had developed the Fololo design – flower in the local Lingala language – for work in the country. The platform has lightweight floating pontoons and legs that can self-elevate.

“The Fololo is another example of a disruptive solution made by Perenco as an alternative to the technologies available on the market,” said Perenco Rep managing director Arthur Gueriot.

“It is more cost effective and has a reduced impact from construction to the installation in terms of CO2 emissions, allowing small capacity wells to be optimised safely and more efficiently. Additionally, it is repeatable, small footprint, light and versatile.”

Map of Perenco fields in Congo Kinshasa © Supplied by Perenco
Perenco in Congo Kinshasa. Congo. Supplied by Perenco

The company said the Fololo design offered an alternative to conventional options in the shallow water, of less than 30 metres depth. The conventional option is jacket based and required a heavy lift barge.

The Fololo allows workover teams to install electric submerged pumps (ESPs) without external assistance.

The company used its first Fololo platform in February 2017 on the Mibalé field. This doubled production from 2,500 barrels per day to 5,000 bpd. It then installed more such platforms in Cameroon and Gabon.

This 11th installation will see the company carrying out intervention work on a water injector well. It installed another of these platforms some months ago on the Motoba field, also offshore Congo. This increased production from 250 bpd to 650 bpd.

Perenco is now working on a way to develop the design to work in deeper waters, in the 40 to 60 metre water depth range. This, it said, would support redevelopment on more fields.

The London-based company operates 11 fields on- and offshore Congo, producing 25,000 bpd in 2021.

Updated at 12:46 pm with picture of platform. 

