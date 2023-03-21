Blackford Dolphin kicks off drilling in Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Blackford Dolphin kicks off drilling in Nigeria

Once the Blackford Dolphin completes its work for General Hydrocarbons, it will stay in Nigeria for work with Peak Petroleum, at a higher day rate.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/03/2023, 11:51 am
Photo of Ed Reed
i3 energy serenity
The Blackford Dolphin semisub rig. Pic: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling has begun drilling for General Hydrocarbons offshore Nigeria, the rig provider has reported.

The Blackford Dolphin has started its 12-month contract, Dolphin reported.

The semi-submersible recently underwent recertification in Las Palmas, which will run for five years. It then towed the unit to Nigeria’s Port Harcourt, in February.

The Blackford Dolpin will go to work on OML 120 and 121, Africa Oil and Gas Report has said. The Nigerian news source reported the semi-sub would target reworking of existing wells on the Oyo field with scope for drilling on new prospects.

The licence was previously held by Erin Energy, which went bankrupt in 2018. There followed a long-running legal battle between the US company and its affiliates versus Eni’s local subsidiary.

Eni had sold the licences to the smaller company, agreeing to defer payment for the sale. Erin, Camac Energy and Allied Energy were unable to pay the bills, though.

However, it did drill and produce from wells on the field, with production going to the Armada Perdana FPSO.

Once the Blackford Dolphin completes its work for General Hydrocarbons, it will stay in Nigeria for work with Peak Petroleum, at a higher day rate

