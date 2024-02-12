Bilfinger wins Forties Pipeline maintenance work for Ineos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

Bilfinger wins Forties Pipeline maintenance work for Ineos

By Andrew Dykes
12/02/2024, 11:03 am Updated: 12/02/2024, 5:24 pm
© Supplied by BilfingerBilfinger worker.
Bilfinger worker.

Ineos FPS has awarded Bilfinger a new contract carrying out maintenance work across the Forties Pipeline System for up to five years.

Under the agreement, Bilfinger will provide access, insulation, coating and fireproofing services, as well as maintenance work at onshore and offshore facilities across more than 100 miles of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS).

The “large-scale” contract began in January and has a duration of three years, with an option of a further two-year extension.

Around 130 Bilfinger workers will be deployed at the facilities every day to carry out the work, from the company’s maintenance and insulation, scaffolding and corrosion protection (ISP) divisions.

The services firm said the award marked the continuation of a more than decade-long partnership with the infrastructure and chemicals giant.

“Our ambition to be the number one partner in efficiency and sustainability, together with our longstanding investment in development of local personnel, positions us perfectly to support INEOS extend the life of the critical FPS infrastructure while minimizing its environmental impact,” said Sandy Bonner, the firm’s UK president of engineering and maintenance.

“In our longstanding partnership, we continue to share the commitment to continuously improve the effectiveness of maintenance and the efficiency of service delivery; continually improving asset reliability and meeting operational efficiency challenges.”

One of the main arteries of UK hydrocarbon infrastructure, the FPS transports about 40% of UK North Sea oil and gas to shore and into the Ineos-led complex at Grangemouth.

Vaccine North Sea maintenance © Ineos
The Kinneil terminal forms part of the Forties system.

In operation since 1975, the system has a nominal capacity of over 600,000 barrels per day and carries output ashore from 85 offshore oil fields.

Ineos acquired the 235-mile long network from BP in a 2017 deal worth around $250 million. At the time flows stood at around 450,000 bpd.

However, chairman Jim Ratcliffe last year said that over its six years of ownership, oil flows through the system have declined by around 40%, and that the group would close one of its three processing plants due to lack of demand.

The comments came months before joint venture Petroineos announced plans to close the crude refinery at the Grangemouth site, amid plans to turn the facilities into an import terminal.

INEOS says the FPS has entered “a new phase in its lifecycle” and that work is now underway to prolong the life of the system by at least 20 years to support North Sea production into the 2040s.

This includes a £500million strategic investment announced in 2018 which will see it reconfigure the system to extend its life.

“We look forward to continuing this collaboration. Bilfinger’s drive for continuous improvement and its ability to respond flexibly to our priorities and strategic objectives have been key contributors,” added Ineos FPS operations director Ewan MacAngus.

