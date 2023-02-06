Reports: Chevron eyes Algerian shale entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Unconventionals

Reports: Chevron eyes Algerian shale entry

The company has also hired consultants to assess Algeria’s shale and non-shale gas resources and consider its contractual terms.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2023, 1:59 pm Updated: 06/02/2023, 1:59 pm
Chevron

Chevron is working on a potential plan to tap Algeria’s shale gas resources, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The news source, citing people familiar with the matter, has reported the US company is in talks with Algeria. Chevron has sent officials with various perspectives, including security and business development, to Algiers. Some have met Algerian officials.

The company has also hired consultants to assess Algeria’s shale and non-shale gas resources and consider its contractual terms.

Chevron is seeking new opportunities to deploy technologies developed in the US. Shale production in the US is slowing, with companies hesitant to invest and service costs rising.

Chevron has accessed data on the Ahnet, Gourara and Berkine basins, a company official told the WSJ. The country has “significant potential for conventional and unconventional oil and gas exploration”, the Chevron representative said.

Slow progress

Algeria’s Sonatrach signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with a number of companies in 2020, including Chevron. Algeria brought in a new petroleum law in 2019. The 2020 MoU noted the possibility of technology transfer.

Algeria had held talks with Chevron and ExxonMobil in 2019 but local discontent – and the fall of the president – derailed progress.

The US’ Energy Information Agency (EIA) has forecast Algeria may hold 707 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas resources. There would be challenges to development, including access to substantial volumes of water in the arid regions of southern Algeria.

Furthermore, there have been local protests citing concerns around the development of shale gas.

The US company expanded in the Africa and the Middle East with its acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Initially it had seemed unconvinced about such developments but has had some notable successes in the East Mediterranean.

In January, Chevron said it had made the “significant” Nargis gas discovery offshore Egypt. It is also expanding output at Israel’s Tamar facility is due to begin drilling off Cyprus this year.

