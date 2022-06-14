Freeport LNG offline until “late 2022”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Freeport LNG offline until “late 2022”

Freeport LNG has provided an update on the circumstances of the June 8 fire at its facility on Quintana Island, Texas, warning that a return to full operations will not come until late 2022.
By Ed Reed
14/06/2022, 4:44 pm Updated: 14/06/2022, 4:46 pm
The company said it would be able to resume partial operations within 90 days, once safety and security can be assured and regulatory clearances obtained.

Freeport’s initial investigation suggests the incident occurred as a result of an LNG transfer line becoming overpressured and rupturing. This led to “rapid flashing” of the LNG, with release and ignition of a cloud of natural gas vapour.

The company is investigating the underlying events that led to the build up of pressure in the pipe. This leads from the storage tank to the dock facilities, on the north side.

The incident occurred at 11:40 am CT on June 8. There were no injuries and there was no threat to the local community, Freeport said.

The dispersion and ignition was contained within the facility and lasted for around 10 seconds. Subsequent smoke and fire came from the burning of materials, such as piping insulation and cabling.

Emergency services extinguished the flames within around 40 minutes.

Big impact

Freeport said the fire had led to the emission of small quantities of carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They did not pose a risk, the statement said.

The company said it was “mindful of the impact this incident” and the interruption in operations had on “our personnel, our surrounding community, and the domestic and international gas and LNG markets”.

Rystad Energy posted a note on the Freeport LNG explosion on June 13, before the company’s update. At that time, the market expected the plant to be offline for three weeks.

Freeport LNG accounted for around 10% of European imports, Rystad said. As a result, the major impact of the accident would fall on Europe.

When the news of the explosion broke, Henry Hub prices rose to $9.7 per mmBtu, although they have subsequently fallen somewhat.

