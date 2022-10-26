QE Trading signs up for lion’s share of Golden Pass LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

QE Trading signs up for lion’s share of Golden Pass LNG

QatarEnergy (QE) has signed up to buy 70% of the production from its Golden Pass LNG export project, which it is developing with ExxonMobil in Texas.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2022, 4:45 pm Updated: 26/10/2022, 4:50 pm
The skyline of Doha, Qatar. Photographer: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Golden Pass should begin producing LNG by the end of 2024, with total capacity reaching 18 million tonnes per year of LNG.

QE said it and Exxon had agreed to “independently offtake and market” their respective shares. QatarEnergy Trading signed up to offtake, transport and trade 70% of the production.

QE owns a 70% stake in Golden Pass, while Exxon has the remaining 30%.

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said his company was the “global leader in LNG”. As a result, “it is only natural for us to increase focus on LNG trading and portfolio optimisation”, he said. The company is providing “innovative LNG solutions that meet the needs of our customers across the globe”.

“I am proud of what QatarEnergy Trading has achieved in the very short time since its inception and with this new addition to its portfolio, I am confident that QatarEnergy Trading will accelerate its efforts to deliver on our aspiration of becoming a world leader in LNG trading in the near future.”

QE established its trading unit two years ago. The company’s first move was to sign a deal to supply LNG to Singapore.

Al-Kaabi went on to say the energy market was “highly dynamic and undergoing a period of transformation”.

The deal with Golden Pass will play a part in QE’s “efforts to meet demand for cleaner energy”. It will also “support the economic and environmental requirements for a practical, equitable and realistic energy transition”.

Exxon is said to be in with a chance to take a stake in QE’s North Field South (NFS) project.

