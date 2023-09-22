Venezuela, Trinidad seek to unchain Dragon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Venezuela, Trinidad seek to unchain Dragon

Young said his country would work with Venezuela "to advance the development and production of Venezuelan natural gas for export and utilisation in Trinidad and Tobago. We have reached a significant agreement and milestone."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/09/2023, 11:45 am Updated: 22/09/2023, 11:45 am
Signing the Venezuela-Trinidad & Tobago agreement on the Dragon field
Trinidad & Tobago has reached a deal with Venezuela to develop the Dragon field, while also agreeing to licence offshore blocks in the east to BP and Shell.

Trinidad & Tobago has reached a deal with Venezuela to develop the Dragon field, while also agreeing to licence offshore blocks in the east to BP (LON:BP) and Shell (LON:SHEL).

Minister of Energy Stuart Young said the “historic signing” took place in Caracas. The field holds around 4 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Young said his country would work with Venezuela “to advance the development and production of Venezuelan natural gas for export and utilisation in Trinidad and Tobago. We have reached a significant agreement and milestone.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro oversaw the signing ceremony. The president described the deal as a “gigantic step”.

The agreement will see the Venezuelan gas field produced via infrastructure in Trinidad & Tobago. The agreement is “a message of peace, of complementarity, solidarity, exercised and shared sovereignty”, said Maduro.

The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago said the signing of the deal would allow for the export of gas as LNG and petrochemicals.

“Successful delivery of this initiative will help supply much needed energy, fertilisers and petrochemicals and assist global energy and food security,” it said.

International support

The US imposed sanctions targeting Venezuela in 2018. In January this year, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) provided a licence for the Dragon field.

Herbert Smith Freehills said the licence would allow PDVSA, Shell and Trinidad to work on gas exports from Dragon. One of the conditions was that some of the gas would be exported to Jamaica and the Dominican Republican.

However, the licence will only run for two years and the Maduro regime is frozen out of receiving any cash payments under the scheme.

Elias Ferrer, the found of Over the Hedge, commented this week that European companies and governments were increasingly interested in Venezuela’s gas potential.

“Foreign firms are willing to enter the scene and invest in renovating infrastructure, and the government seems ready to welcome them. The EU, in particular, is seeking to develop natural gas in a way that will considerably reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Ferrer wrote.

Manatee move

Young, in a subsequent note, highlighted that the deal did not encompass the Loran-Manatee field.

Shell awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study on Manatee to McDermott International in March this year. The plan involves a wellhead platform and export pipeline.

The Anglo-Dutch operator filed for environmental clearance on the Manatee field this week. Manatee lies in Trinidadian waters, with around 2.7 tcf of gas. The combined Loran-Manatee field – which straddles the border with Venezuela – may hold 10 tcf.

Shell may reach first gas from Manatee in early 2028.

Young has held talks with Shell officials this year on Manatee and the development of Venezuela’s Dragon field.

Separately, Young announced the cabinet had awarded three deepwater blocks to Shell and BP. The cabinet agreed the award on September 8 and the signing ceremony will take place on October 26. Reuters reported the deal was for Blocks 25A, 25B and 27, which are to the east of Trinidad.

The ministry said the water depth and distance from existing assets required “complex negotiations”. The award of the blocks marks a “new frontier in our country’s hydrocarbon development”, Young said.

