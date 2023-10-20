Harland & Wolff bags £60m FPSO upgrade work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Harland & Wolff bags £60m FPSO upgrade work

By Andrew Dykes
20/10/2023, 10:22 am Updated: 20/10/2023, 10:32 am
The Searose FPSO on the White Rose field, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador
Harland & Wolff has confirmed a multimillion pound contract award for work upgrading the SeaRose floating production vessel stationed off Newfoundland.

Harland & Wolff (AIM:HARL) said it had secured £61 million of work from Cenovus Energy to carry out a mid-life upgrade on the SeaRose floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel.

The vessel has served the White Rose oil field off Newfoundland and Labrador since 2005, with Canada-based Cenovus now spearheading an expansion project to tie in several satellite fields to the south and west due to come online later in the decade.

The West White Rose Project will be developed through a fixed drilling platform consisting of a concrete gravity structure (CGS), which will then be tied back to the FPSO. First oil from the platform is anticipated in the first half of 2026, with peak production expected to reach approximately 80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2029.

H&W said the SeaRose is expected to arrive at its yard in Belfast during the first quarter of 2024 and will be in its building dock for a period of more than three months.

The contract follows a letter of intent announced by the company over the summer.

It’s the SeaRose’s second trip to Belfast, after a stint in 2012 in which the yard carried out a month-long service on the vessel for then-owner Husky Energy.

H&W said a number of pre-arrival works had already commenced in preparation, including inspections, procurement of steel, fabrication of customised blocks and other dry dock operations.

The Company will begin some fabrication works this side of year it is “fully prepared” to commence refurbishment and upgrade works as soon as the vessel arrives in 2024.

H&W said this is expected to generate around £10m in revenue within FY 2023, with the outstanding balance expected to be received in FY 2024.

At its peak, it is estimated that there will be circa 1,000 people working on the vessel including the company’s staff and subcontractors.

‘Significant win’

CEO John Wood said: “I am delighted that Cenovus has chosen Harland & Wolff as its preferred yard to undertake the mid-life upgrade of the SeaRose. The vessel first came into Belfast in 2012 so we will use our existing knowledge of this FSPO, in addition to applying the latest technologies and innovations for these kinds of highly specialised projects.

“This is a significant win within our non-defence portfolio from a global, blue-chip energy group and I am pleased that we are gaining a reputation as a go-to yard for large and complex programmes. With an estimated 1,000 personnel on-site, this project will allow for further synergies in our execution, leveraging off of personnel, skill sets and supply chains that will support the upcoming FSS programme.”

The award marks the latest in promising news for the Belfast shipbuilder, which said earlier this year it was also in “advanced negotiations” with a number of North Sea developers for refurbishment and new construction on offshore platforms. In recognition of the importance of this area, the company recently opened an office in Aberdeen.

Harland & Wolff is also working with offshore wind developers in strengthening the supply chain. This applies not just to the structures themselves but also to the ancillary equipment and ships, it said.

