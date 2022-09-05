ExxonMobil talks low-carbon future with Indonesia’s President

Something went wrong - please try again later.

US giant ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has met with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo to talk about the importance of a lower carbon future and ways that Indonesia can continue to access reliable and cost effective sources of energy.

“We spoke about the importance of a lower carbon future, while ensuring Indonesia continues to have access to reliable and cost effective sources of energy, the backbone of any growing economy,” said ExxonMobil Indonesia President Director, Irtiza Sayyed, in a statement late August, without providing further details.

In November last year, ExxonMobil announced that it planned to invest more than US$15 billion on initiatives designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

That same month ExxonMobil and Indonesia’s national oil company Pertamina said they would together evaluate large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities in Indonesia.

In May this year, ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company of Indonesia, signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower-emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as hydrogen production.

Last October Energy Voice reported that ExxonMobil was planning a carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at its giant Cepu block in East Java, Indonesia. ExxonMobil operates the Cepu block with a 45% interest. Pertamina is also a major shareholder with 45% interest.

Still, there have been rumours that ExxonMobil is seeking to divest its Indonesia assets, but the US major denied this in a statement to Energy Voice late August.