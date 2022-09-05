ExxonMobil talks low-carbon future with Indonesia’s President

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

ExxonMobil talks low-carbon future with Indonesia’s President

US giant ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has met with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo to talk about the importance of a lower carbon future and ways that Indonesia can continue to access reliable and cost effective sources of energy.
By Energy Voice
05/09/2022, 2:30 am Updated: 05/09/2022, 2:34 am
© BloombergExxonMobil terminal green hydrogen

“We spoke about the importance of a lower carbon future, while ensuring Indonesia continues to have access to reliable and cost effective sources of energy, the backbone of any growing economy,” said ExxonMobil Indonesia President Director, Irtiza Sayyed, in a statement late August, without providing further details.

In November last year, ExxonMobil announced that it planned to invest more than US$15 billion on initiatives designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

That same month ExxonMobil and Indonesia’s national oil company Pertamina said they would together evaluate large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities in Indonesia.

In May this year, ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company of Indonesia, signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower-emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as hydrogen production.

Last October Energy Voice reported that ExxonMobil was planning a carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at its giant Cepu block in East Java, Indonesia. ExxonMobil operates the Cepu block with a 45% interest. Pertamina is also a major shareholder with 45% interest.

Still, there have been rumours that ExxonMobil is seeking to divest its Indonesia assets, but the US major denied this in a statement to Energy Voice late August.

