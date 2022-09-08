China snaps up half-price Russian LNG as Europe shuns supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

China snaps up half-price Russian LNG as Europe shuns supplies

China is lapping up liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Russia on the cheap. The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed earlier this week, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.
By Bloomberg
08/09/2022, 5:30 am Updated: 08/09/2022, 5:30 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockWood Russia 2022
An LNG tanker docked at the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia

China is lapping up liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Russia on the cheap. The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed earlier this week, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.

Still, global rates have soared so much this year that the project can profit from those sales.

The move is beneficial for both countries — China is able to secure cheaper supply and resell shipments from more expensive exporters to utilities in Europe and Asia, while Russia can continue selling fuel at a profit. Japan and South Korea, traditionally the top destinations for Sakhalin LNG, have stopped buying spot shipments from the plant since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“Russian supply is still making its way into the market, just with a reorganisation of trade flows via market participants who don’t take issue with accepting Russian cargoes,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse. “It appears China is happy to take Russian LNG cargoes at discounts, swapping out alternative supply that can then be directed to Europe at higher prices.”

China’s LNG imports from Russia surged to the highest level in at least two years in August, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, deliveries from the US have slumped as Chinese importers divert cargoes to Europe at a hefty profit.

The operator of Sakhalin-2 is primarily owned by Gazprom PJSC, and was recently redomiciled to Russia after a decree by President Vladimir Putin. The move forced Shell Plc to abandon its 27.5% stake in the project for nothing.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts