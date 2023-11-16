ClientEarth lawsuit against Shell’s board of directors over net zero strategy dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ClientEarth lawsuit against Shell’s board of directors over net zero strategy dismissed

UK Court of Appeal refuses to hear appeal from ClientEarth after its lawsuit against Shell's board of directors was dismissed in July
By Mathew Perry
16/11/2023, 2:50 pm Updated: 16/11/2023, 2:54 pm
© Bloombergshell town hall
The Shell Plc company logo at the entrance to a petrol station in Brentwood, UK

A UK court has refused to hear an appeal from campaign group ClientEarth over its lawsuit against Shell’s board of directors concerning the company’s climate plans.

ClientEarth, a shareholder of Shell (LON: SHEL), had argued the Companies Act legally required directors to implement plans aligned with the Paris Agreement.

The High Court had already twice ruled against ClientEarth earlier this year in May and again in July, and the decision by the Court of Appeal not to hear the case has put an end to the legal challenge.

ClientEarth senior lawyer Paul Benson said the group was “deeply disappointed” with the decision, calling it “misguided and wrong”.

Meanwhile, Shell spokesperson told Energy Voice: “From the start, this claim was a misuse of the court’s time and resources, and not an effective way to tackle climate change.

“We believe our directors have always complied with their duties and acted in the company’s best interest.

A top economist at oil giant Shell has cast doubt on the value of Westminster’s move to dish out fresh exploration licences. © Supplied by Shell
The Shell operated Nelson platform in the North Sea

“The world needs wide-ranging solutions – not judgments against one company – to make a real impact on climate change while ensuring a sustainable and fair energy transition for society as a whole.

“By working together, we can more meaningfully work to shift consumer demand to lower carbon products and develop the infrastructure and technology needed for the energy transition.”

Shell given ‘free pass’

Responding to the decision, Mr Benson said: “The Courts have missed a critical opportunity to grapple with the enormity of the climate crisis, and clarify directors’ legal duties in light of the significant risks it presents to companies and shareholder value.

“It is astonishing that the Court has refused to engage with detailed evidence as to the Board’s failings, and dismissed out of hand the support from major institutional investors with more than 12 million shares in the company.

“No doubt Shell will say that this decision vindicates its Board’s direction, but the reality is that by failing to grapple with the issues, or even hear our appeal, the Court has given Shell a ‘free pass’.”

Shell Shearwater BP © Shell
Shell’s Shearwater platform in the North Sea.

ClientEarth said the case had failed due to procedural objections raised by the Court, including the notion that, as an environmental legal organisation, ClientEarth could not be acting in the best interests of the company.

The campaign group argued that in this instance, the interests of Shell and its shareholders were “aligned with those of the planet”.

“We are undeterred by this decision, and will keep fighting for accountability from people in the driving seat of companies steering further into climate catastrophe,” Mr Benson said.

“It is companies like Shell that are most exposed to climate risk and which have the most to lose from their directors chasing short-term wins over long-term prosperity.”

Shell climate ambitions questioned

Shell has received criticism after rolling back its green energy ambitions following chief executive officer Wael Sawan taking up the top job at the firm earlier this year.

Mr Sawan said his firm will not “pretend to lead” on areas of the energy transition that it does not already have a foothold in.

The UK-listed supermajor also announced it was cutting 200 jobs from its low carbon hydrogen business.

The company has also weathered criticism from within over its strategic choices.

It was reported in September that an open letter, published on Shell’s internal site by two employees, raised concerns about the shift in business strategy.

