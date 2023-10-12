Sarawak celebrates first onshore well in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Sarawak celebrates first onshore well in 50 years

“I hope this marks the beginning of Sarawak’s very own venture into oil and gas production – by Sarawak, for Sarawak,” the premier said. He called for the companies to rename the field as the “Grand New Lady of Sarawak”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/10/2023, 12:22 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Sarawak governmentSarawak premier launching the state's first onshore well drilling in 50 years
Drilling has begun onshore in Sarawak for the first time in 50 years, with a high-profile ceremony showcasing the event. Picture shows; Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. Supplied by Sarawak government Date; 11/10/2023

Drilling has begun onshore in Sarawak for the first time in 50 years, with a high-profile ceremony showcasing the event.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended the event on SK433. Shell drilled the first well on the area in 1910. The first well is known as the “Grand Old Lady”, on Canada Hill.

© Shutterstock / Matyas Rehak
The Grand Old Lady oil well in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia; Shutterstock.

Petra Energy and Petroleum Sarawak are working on the new well, on the Adong Kechil West field.

“I hope this marks the beginning of Sarawak’s very own venture into oil and gas production – by Sarawak, for Sarawak,” the premier said. He called for the companies to rename the field as the “Grand New Lady of Sarawak”.

The aim is to produce gas from the field for local consumption. The local government has talked of the Sarawak Gas Roadmap, with first gas from Petra’s field expected in 2027.

Work on a 400 MW CCGT power plant at Lutong Miri has begun.

Sarawak awarded the SK433 licence to Petra in 2021. The licence had an initial period of four years, with a one-year extension option.

More drilling is on its way in Sarawak. AIM-listed Upland Resources is working on SK334, also onshore, following a 2022 deal with Petroleum Sarawak.

Today, Upland said it had signed a letter of intent (LoI) for well planning and drilling in 2024 with NRG Group. The company said it was in the “final stages” of finding a rig to drill on SK334.

Shell continues to work in Sarawak, although the fields are offshore. The company started developing an onshore gas plant in September in Bintulu, which will go to supplying the LNG facility.

