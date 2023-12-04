X-Academy predicts 73,000 uptick in energy jobs by 2030

X-Academy has published a study forecasting a 73,000 growth in energy jobs by 2030, if government and industry collaborate in accelerating the transition to renewables.

The group has pulled together more than 70 workforce forecasts into a unified energy jobs forecast called ‘Seize the Opportunity’.

X-Academy has collated and interrogated reports across all power generation, in addition to hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, sectors of the UK energy industry.

It found that the median of all combined forecasts suggests growth of 22%, or 73,000 more jobs, by 2030 will be required.

In addition to this, the study found that grid-related employment could see a further 50,000 new jobs in the same timeframe.

The group writes: “Prioritising grid development is imperative if the UK is to seize the opportunity.”

However, it says that to meet this, governments and industry will have to work together to accelerate the energy transition.

© Supplied by X-Academy

Peter Tipler, managing director of X-Academy, said: “Seizing the jobs opportunity in the global energy sector to create experienced capability and capacity in low carbon and renewables will ensure energy security, tackle climate change and power a new net zero economy. Irrespective of future policy, more people are needed to support our energy system.

“To secure that future and have the capacity in place, we need to employ more people now. The risk of not moving fast enough is likely to stall projects and investments.”

X-Academy found that in the most pessimistic combination of all forecast scenarios, biomass/bioenergy, CCUS, wind and hydrogen will grow by 2030.

The group says that the growth of the renewables job market now will be the determining factor in deciding if the higher end of the job prediction will be met.

X-Academy recommends eight steps to enable the acceleration of new energy jobs, this includes the creation of more visible jobs now.

With this, the group believes that the industry will showcase itself as an attractive and diverse place to work and will amplify regional contexts with life-long careers.

Mr Tipler added: “X-Academy exists as a government and industry delivery partner to accelerate energy jobs.

“Our overarching recommendation is for public and private sectors to work in partnership to speed up progress. Targeted roles and increased labour in critical-path regions will act as a catalyst to the UK becoming a clean energy superpower.”

© Supplied by NSTA

Recently, X-Academy recruited former North Sea Transition Authority chief executive, Andy Samuel, as a strategic advisor.

Following the Seize the Opportunity report, he said: “The Energy Transition is a massive investment opportunity and challenge.

“Pace is required, more than ever, as the climate crisis deepens. Consistent policies with the right incentives and measures to remove barriers such as planning, and grid connections are vital.

“Equally great people and innovation are essential to progress projects to investment decisions. Now is the time to seize the energy jobs opportunity.”