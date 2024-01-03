Harbour spuds Gayo amid high follow-on hopes

Harbour Energy has begun drilling the Gayo-1 exploration well in Indonesia.

Regulator SKK Migas announced the company had spudded the well on December 31, in the Andaman II area. A representative of the regulator, Hudi Suryodipuro, said drilling should take 78 days and include well testing.

The company plans to drill the Gayo-1 to a final depth of 11,733 feet.

The SKK Migas official put the well’s potential recoverable gas at 723 billion cubic feet, with 33.5 million barrels.

“We hope that this exploration well will discover large oil and gas reserves, as we discovered through drilling the Layaran-1 well,” Hudi said.

Harbour operates Andaman II with a 40% stake, while Mubadala and BP are also involved. The companies made a play-opening discovery in July 2022, with the Timpan-1 well.

The companies booked the West Capella drill ship for work and reported success at the Layaran-1 well in December. Mubadala operates the Andaman South licence, where it drilled the Layaran well.

The Gayo prospect is southeast of Timpan. Harbour also has plans for the Halwa prospect, to the northeast of Timpan.

Harbour acquired 3D seismic on the eastern part of the Andaman II licence in late 2022. The company acquired the project through its merger with Premier Oil.