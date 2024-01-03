Harbour spuds Gayo amid high follow-on hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Harbour spuds Gayo amid high follow-on hopes

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/01/2024, 5:39 pm
The Capella drillship

Harbour Energy has begun drilling the Gayo-1 exploration well in Indonesia.

Regulator SKK Migas announced the company had spudded the well on December 31, in the Andaman II area. A representative of the regulator, Hudi Suryodipuro, said drilling should take 78 days and include well testing.

The company plans to drill the Gayo-1 to a final depth of 11,733 feet.

The SKK Migas official put the well’s potential recoverable gas at 723 billion cubic feet, with 33.5 million barrels.

“We hope that this exploration well will discover large oil and gas reserves, as we discovered through drilling the Layaran-1 well,” Hudi said.

Harbour operates Andaman II with a 40% stake, while Mubadala and BP are also involved. The companies made a play-opening discovery in July 2022, with the Timpan-1 well.

The companies booked the West Capella drill ship for work and reported success at the Layaran-1 well in December. Mubadala operates the Andaman South licence, where it drilled the Layaran well.

The Gayo prospect is southeast of Timpan. Harbour also has plans for the Halwa prospect, to the northeast of Timpan.

Harbour acquired 3D seismic on the eastern part of the Andaman II licence in late 2022. The company acquired the project through its merger with Premier Oil.

