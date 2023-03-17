JGC, Hyundai win Papua LNG FEED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

JGC, Hyundai win Papua LNG FEED

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/03/2023, 9:02 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Papua New Guinea's LNG exports

Japan’s JGC with Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has won front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on the proposed downstream facilities at Papua LNG.

ExxonMobil awarded the contract on behalf of the joint venture partners, JGC reported.

The new Papua LNG facilities will have capacity of around 4 million tonnes per year. They will be constructed next to the existing PNG LNG facilities, 20 km northwest of Port Moresby. Gas for Papua LNG will come from the Elk Antelope field.

Papua LNG will also account for another 2mn tpy of liquefaction, via existing trains at PNG LNG.

JGC noted that the facility would use an e-drive system. This involves the use of electric motors in the natural gas compressors, rather than conventional gas turbines, which will reduce CO2 emissions during operation.

TotalEnergies announced a move into FEED earlier this month. The Papua LNG project will include four new liquefaction trains, the French company said. It will also include some aspect of CO2 injection.

Total said the final investment decision (FID) should come late this year or early in 2024, with production starting in 2027-28.

JGC went on to say it was working on three projects – in Canada and offshore Mozambique and Malaysia – and was looking to expand.

The Japanese company won the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) award for a Petronas floating LNG (FLNG) facility in January. It will work with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on the project.

JGC and Chiyoda won the original contract for the construction of PNG LNG in 2009.

Tags

