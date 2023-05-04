Philippines LNG protest comes to London, targets Shell, financiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Philippines LNG protest comes to London, targets Shell, financiers

The groups also protested Standard Chartered’s AGM in London, again citing concerns around the impact on the Philippines.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/05/2023, 4:24 pm
© Supplied by Protect VIPFishery workers cleaning a beach after an oil spill prevented them from making a living in the Philippines
A protest movement opposing plans for a Shell-backed regasification terminal in the Philippines has come to London to have its voice heard.

The Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) and Protect VIP groups have expressed concerns about Shell’s Tabangao plan. The group has cited a tanker accident from February as creating a “state of calamity, robbed thousands of their food and livelihoods, and caused health problems among affected areas”.

The spill, off Oriental Mindoro, is close to the Verde Island Passage.

The Protect VIP group, backed by Fossil Free London, has protested today outside Shell’s office.

Shell posted its first quarter results this morning, with adjusted profits reaching $9.6 billion.

Shell has set out plans to bring an FSRU to the Tabangao Port, to the north of Verde Island. Protect VIP has aid the plan would increase Philippines’ dependency on fossil fuels and pose dangers to the environment in the Verde Island Passage marine corridor.

Funding in focus

The environmental groups have also targeted financiers for the energy industry. CEED attended Barclays’ AGM this week to ask about financing for hydrocarbons and Shell’s regas plans around Verde Island.

The groups also protested Standard Chartered’s AGM in London, again citing concerns around the impact on the Philippines.

The NGOs have accused Barclays of backing Shell’s regas plans at Batangas. They named Standard Chartered as a “major financier” of the San Miguel Corp. (SMC). This group is a backer of gas plans regionally and a subsidiary “chartered the ship which capsized and caused the oil spill now affecting VIP”.

Protect VIP convenor Father Edwin Gariguez said financing to fossil fuel projects put “paradise” in peril. “Local communities and fisherfolk worry that these projects will be at the expense of VIP’s richness and their own livelihoods. We will continue to resist these deadly projects and protect the Verde Island Passage,” he said.

