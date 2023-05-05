Ballots for TotalEnergies strikes comes to close today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballots for TotalEnergies strikes comes to close today

By Ryan Duff
05/05/2023, 7:00 am
isabella appraisal
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.

Unite the Union’s balloting of members employed by TotalEnergies is coming to a close today ahead of another week of strike action in the North Sea.

The trade union is balloting 70 people employed by the French energy giant for strike action.

Those being balloted are based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms along with the Shetland Gas Plant.

Those voting include control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians along with skilled engineers.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, told Energy Voice that he expects  “a strong vote in favour of industrial action.”

The French company’s staff are raising concerns surrounding pay and a reduction in the days worked offshore.

TotalEnergies workers are on different shift rotations, either three weeks on and three weeks or four weeks off.

TotalEnergies © Supplied by TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies’ Alwyn installation in the North Sea.

Mr Boland said: “It is unfortunate this dispute has got to this stage, as all our members want is a better work-life balance and a reduction in days worked offshore.

“We have tried for several months to get a resolution, but we were left with no option, but to ballot members when TotalEnergies refused to discuss a reduction in days worked offshore.

“Hopefully, negotiations can start again and we can work together to resolve this dispute.”

The union has previously spoken with TotalEnergies and the North Sea operator’s management has “refused” to discuss any changes to the rotas currently in place, according to Unite.

Voting ends today as members of Unite that are employed by Stork and Bilfinger are set to take further strike action on the 10 and 11 while Petrofac members will down tools on the 10 and 12.

This follows 48 hours of industrial action in the North Sea last month which was also carried out by Unite members.

© Supplied by Unite Offshore
Around 1,300 workers are striking as unrest in the North Sea comes to a head.

At the time of the announcement of the balloting,, said: “Unite’s members employed by TotalEnergies across the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms, and the Shetland Gas Plant are joining an army of offshore workers saying enough is enough.

“If the TotalEnergies workforce supports strike action then it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on oil and gas production across the company’s assets.”

A spokesperson for the energy firm previously commented: “We are disappointed that our workforce is being balloted on strike action and we remain committed to negotiating in relation to our employees’ 2023 terms and conditions claim.

“We await Unite’s proposal on a resolution so that we can conclude this matter.”

Last month’s industrial action, which was carried out by members employed by the contracting firms, Stork, Bilfinger and Petrofac, caused some platforms in the North Sea to cease production.

There were 1,300 disgruntled workers downing tools last month and they plan to do so again next week if demands are not met.

More follows as the results of the ballots are revealed.

