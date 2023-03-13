ChemOne’s PEC signs up supply, offtake deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Petrochemicals

ChemOne’s PEC signs up supply, offtake deals

The facility will process 150,000 barrels per day of condensate, producing 2.3 million tonnes per year pf aromatics. It will produce 50,000 tpy of hydrogen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/03/2023, 12:30 pm
Kuala Lumpur
ChemOne has signed a number of agreements for its planned Pengerang Energy Complex (PEC), in Malaysia.

The company said PEC had signed feedstock supply and product offtake agrements with Chevron, Equinor, Thailand’s PTT and trading house Mitsui & Co. The contracts are worth a combined $102 billion, it said, covering PEC’s operations for the first 12 years of operations.

The $4.5 billion aromatics complex is tipped to be one of the largest and most competitive in the world, ChemOne said.

When PEC begins operations in late 2026, Alwyn Bowden, CEO said the project would “deliver the lowest carbon footprint per tonne of Paraxylene produced of any such facility globally”.

Bowden welcomed the agreements with “our like-minded and forward-thinking partners, who together will form the cornerstone of PEC operations”. He went on to say these would be a “catalyst for further exciting announcements and progress updates in the coming months”.

PEC will be based within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) in Johor, opposite Singapore. PEC expects to have an export turnover of $5bn per year. Hydrogen production from the facility will allow additional projects around sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), biodiesel and other biofuels.

The facility will process 150,000 barrels per day of condensate, producing 2.3 million tonnes per year pf aromatics. It will produce 50,000 tpy of hydrogen.

In the works

The company expects to complete financing for PEC within the next quarter, it said. PEC expects export credit agencies (ECAs) to provide around $2.5bn of financing in guarantee facilities, it said.

Planning for PEC began in 2017, with the initial aim of beginning construction in 2020. The company launched its senior debt financing in June 2022, with the aim of completing it by August.

Maire Tecnimont is acting as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) partner, while Honeywell UOP is providing the aromatics technology.

Construction should involve 7,000 people, while operations will require around 200.

