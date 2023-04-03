Sembcorp aims for name change following Keppel combo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Sembcorp aims for name change following Keppel combo

Seatrium is a combination of “sea” and “atrium”. The company had generated more than 1,000 names and whittled it down through a legal and linguistic screening.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/04/2023, 7:51 am
© Shutterstock / Nattee ChalermtiragoolSembcorp Marine cybersecurity incident
Singapore is home to Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine has set out a plan to change its name to Seatrium following its acquisition of Keppel Offshore & Marine.

Sembcorp said the name change would involve it and all its subsidiaries and would also involve new branding for the enlarged entity.

It bought Keppel in a deal that completed on February 28.

Shareholders would have to approve any change of name, it said. This plan would not have an impact on the company’s rights and obligations.

Seatrium is a combination of “sea” and “atrium”. The company had generated more than 1,000 names and whittled it down through a legal and linguistic screening.

The name reflects the company’s aspirations to be a premier global player, Sembcorp said. The company will holds its AGM on April 26

Sembcorp faced a number of challenges in its acquisition of Keppel, with the deal shifting through various configurations.

In addition to the Keppel move, it has faced other headwinds. On March 24, Sembcorp revealed that Brazil’s Office of the Comptroller General had begun a “preliminary administrative liability proceeding” against one of its subsidiaries.

The unit, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), was said to be involved in “alleged irregularities”, Sembcorp said. The company is co-operating fully.

Sembcorp later clarified that the investigation was linked to “Operation Car Wash”, a long-running anti-corruption probe in Brazil.

