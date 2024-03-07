Raccortubi broadens its horizons with name change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Raccortubi broadens its horizons with name change

By Raccortubi UK
07/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Raccortubi uKA ONE-STOP SHOP: Founded in 1949, the Raccortubi Group is today recognised as one of the world?s leaders of the pipe and steel industry.
A ONE-STOP SHOP: Founded in 1949, the Raccortubi Group is today recognised as one of the world?s leaders of the pipe and steel industry.

It’s more than a name change for the Raccortubi Group. Previously known as  Raccortubi Norsk, the UK branch will now be known as Raccortubi UK.

Raccortubi Group was founded in 1949 as a stockholder and supplier of pipes, tubes and fitting in different steel grades for Italian plants. Over the last seven decades it has grown to become one of the world’s leaders of the pipe and steel industry.

“A new name to better embody who we are.”

After almost 75 years, the group has grown to comprise several international branches, including Raccortubi do Brasil, Raccortubi Middle East and Raccortubi Singapore.

And starting March 1 2024, the UK branch’s name will change from Raccortubi Norsk to Raccortubi UK.

Andy Troup, managing director of Raccortubi UK, said: “We strongly wanted this change, as it better embodies who we are.”

Marco Pollastrini, president of Raccortubi Group, added :“Our regional offices and warehouses all have a name composed by “Raccortubi” followed by the geographical area of origin. Norsk was the only one differing, winking at the target market (Norway), which was – by the way – misleading. Actually, Raccortubi UK has a much bigger destination market.”

The reference to Norway goes back to “Norsk Alloys”, the former name of the Company, before the acquisition by Raccortubi in 2015.

Now, Raccortubi looks to expand its horizons and make those more clear for its customers with a name change for its UK branch. Andy stated: “We are certainly not forgetting our history, which will remain inscribed in our genes; but this change was due to make our identity clearer to the audience.”

Raccortubi Group, a one-stop shop for piping, fittings, flanges and values.

Since 1949, Raccortubi Group has been manufacturing, stocking and supplying piping materials for critical applications (such as chemical, petrochemical, water treatment plants, shipyards, fertiliser plants, offshore platforms, green chem, food & beverage etc.) through its expansive global distribution network.

Raccortubi provides pipes, tubes, butt weld fittings and flanges in austenitic stainless steel, duplex, super duplex, 6Mo, nickel alloys and titanium from stocks at distribution points in Italy, Brazil, Dubai, Singapore and the United Kingdom, being constantly replenished by the internal manufacturing of butt weld fittings at its Italian production mill, Tecninox Srl.

Formerly known as Norsk Alloys, the UK branch was acquired by Raccortubi Group in 2015 and in 2023, it became part of CTA Group (Commerciale Tubi Acciaio – Turin, Italy).

With over 70 years in the industry, Raccortubi facilitates a perfect balance between manufacturing and distribution and offers complete solutions promptly and cost-effectively.

Effectively a one-stop shop of both carbon and white metals, Raccortubi can handle any of your needs in piping, fittings and flanges.

Distribution: Raccortubi UK benefits from an organisational structure that enables Raccortubi to supply ex-stock material to very short timescales. The group also has a strong local presence in strategic geographical areas, allowing Raccortubi to be by your side in every phase of your projects.

Manufacturing: Raccortubi has long-standing experience as a supplier of complete project packages for EPCs, deriving from a business model that integrates manufacturing and stockholding units for ex-stock material supply. Furthermore, Raccortubi has long-term, well-established relationships with selected suppliers to enable the firm to provide a wide range of materials, both strategic and complementary.

Commitment to quality: From sourcing materials, to manufacturing, to final testing, Raccortubi has a commitment to quality and caters to customer needs for prompt, cost-effective services.

Since being acquired from the CTA Group, this opens many new avenues for Raccortubi UK and one of these new markets is the offshore wind sector. With the established expertise already within this new and exciting sector, Raccortubi UK can offer materials for jacket components.

Andy said: “We look forward to developing this new sector and watching Raccortubi UK grow in the years ahead.”

The Company will maintain the same address and no other details are changing, except the name and the contact email, which now will be uk@raccortubi.com. Learn more at www.raccortubiuk.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts