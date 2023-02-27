Woodside to hunt for Gulf of Mexico M&A after record profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside to hunt for Gulf of Mexico M&A after record profit

By Bloomberg
27/02/2023, 12:38 pm
© BloombergWoodside office tower.
Woodside Energy Group, Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, says it will review potential acquisitions in the Gulf of Mexico after reporting its highest-ever profit.

Underlying earnings more than tripled to $5.2 billion in 2022 on soaring energy prices and output that jumped more than 70% after the purchase of BHP Group Ltd.’s energy unit, the company said Monday.

The result follows a run of bumper profits for global oil and gas producers, including Australia’s Santos, BP and Shell.

The acquisition of BHP assets increased Woodside’s presence in the Gulf of Mexico, and the firm will “continue to be looking for opportunities there,” Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said in a phone interview. The location is a “very attractive basin” that has “all the right ingredient for success,” she said.

Woodside is focusing on further growth with industry investment in oil needed to meet medium-term demand and additional liquefied natural gas projects required to ensure there’s adequate supply from the late 2020s, the Perth-based producer said in its statement.

Work is taking place this year to prepare options including the Trion oil project in the Gulf of Mexico and a liquid hydrogen project in the US for a final investment decision.

The company forecasts capital expenditure to rise to as much as $6.5 billion in 2023 as it advances growth projects. That remains a fraction of the potential $23 billion to $27 billion annual spending flagged by Shell, and BP’s targeted range of $14 billion to $18 billion.

Natural gas benchmarks in Europe and Asia soared to unprecedented levels last year as European nations usually dependent on Russian fuel hunted for alternatives following the invasion of Ukraine. Woodside, which supplies about 5% of the world’s LNG to mainly Asian buyers, was among the beneficiaries, even sending a rare cargo all the way to the Netherlands from Australia.

LNG benchmarks have now fallen back to levels seen before the invasion, and the near-term outlook is uncertain, according to O’Neill.

Demand from China is yet to pick up after Beijing abandoned its Covid Zero policy, though is expected to do so this year, she said in the interview. That would help make up for “less buying” from European customers after a mild winter kept stocks of the fuel relatively high, O’Neill said.

Woodside will pay a final dividend of $1.44 per share, bringing the full-year dividend to $2.53 per share.

