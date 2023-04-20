Santos says Barossa remains on track despite drilling halt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Santos says Barossa remains on track despite drilling halt

By Andrew Dykes
20/04/2023, 12:38 pm
© Shutterstock / Marlon TrottmannSignage for Santos in Brisbane, Australia.
Santos says drilling at its Barossa project off Australia could restart by the end of the year and that the project remains on time and on budget for start-up in 2025.

Announcing its Q1 2023 results, Australian listed Santos (ASX:STO) said the project was “56% complete”, though drilling activities remain suspended pending the re-submission and approval of its environmental plan.

The scheme off northern Australia is aimed at providing new gas supplies for the Darwin liquified natural gas (DLNG) facility in the Northern Territory.

Last September, the company was ordered to stop development drilling at the $3.6 billion condensate project by a Federal Court, following a successful challenge from an indigenous group against environmental approvals for drilling and completion activities. A further appeal in December was dismissed.

Santos today said there was the potential for drilling activities to resume “before the end of the year” assuming regulatory approval is granted.

The company said is also implementing the requirements of direction from the regulator to further investigate potential First Nations underwater cultural heritage along its proposed pipeline route.

“Assuming that drilling re-commences before end 2023 and that the gas export pipeline is installed in 2023, the Barossa project remains on target to commence production in the first half 2025 and within current cost guidance,” Santos said.

Sales, production slide

Meanwhile, the firm reported sales revenue of US$1.6 billion in the first quarter, down around 13% on last quarter, with production of 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Output was lower than the prior quarter mainly owing to reduced gas volumes in Western Australia supported by extended production from the Bayu-Undan field, it said.

It maintained its full-year production guidance of 89-96 million boe.

The group also confirmed the completion of $466m of a $700m buyback scheme as of the end of March.

The Moomba CCS project is now 60% complete, it added, with first injection expected early 2024. Santos also pointed to progress on FEED for the Papua LNG project, in which it holds a minority stake, with first production expected by late 2027 or early 2028.

Managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said: “Our Santos Energy Solutions business continues to work on building new revenue sources through decarbonisation projects. The Moomba CCS project, which will be one of the biggest in the world, is 60 percent complete and on track for first injection of CO2 next year.

“We have also established a partnership with Osaka Gas to investigate the feasibility of carbon neutral synthetic e-methane from green hydrogen in the Cooper Basin.”

“Despite the uncertain external environment Santos continues to perform strongly against the backdrop of regulatory and economic uncertainty. The disciplined operating model we have in place positions us to deliver on our strategy to backfill and sustain our infrastructure, decarbonise and develop future clean fuels.”

