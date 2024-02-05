Castorone off Scarborough work for at least a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Castorone off Scarborough work for at least a month

Saipem’s initial assessment attributed the problem to a software anomaly. This appeared to have led to a tensioner failing.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/02/2024, 2:26 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Saipem's work on a pipeline to the Pluto LNG facility has been delayed by a month
Workers at the Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project

Saipem’s Castorone pipelayer vessel will be out of action for at least four weeks, following an accident last week.

The WA Today, citing an unnamed source, said 200 construction workers had been demobilised. Saipem also stood down a second shift of workers.

Saipem’s initial assessment attributed the problem to a software anomaly. This appeared to have led to a tensioner failing. The pipeline, which the Castorone is laying for Woodside Energy’s Scarborough project, buckled on the seabed.

However, the WA Today said, it had not damaged the Castorone.

Saipem’s pipeline problem followed an incident earlier in January, when the dynamic positioning (DP) system failed. This led to the Castorone moving and, as a result, a section of pipeline broke. This occurred on January 2.

Union criticism

The Offshore Alliance (OA) reported – and criticised – a report that Woodside and regulatory investigators were going together to the Castone. National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) should carry out an independent investigation, the OA said.

The union said the DP malfunction could have maimed or killed crew.

NOPSEMA’s actions show “clear disregard” for stakeholders, it continued, demanding a report on the DP incident. “The Offshore Alliance has no confidence in NOPSEMA’s impending investigation of this week’s debacle on the Castorone, as their efforts to date have been second rate,” it continued.

The group also called for Saipem to ensure that workers are compensated, for the unexpected stoppage on the Castorone.

The OA said there had been more safety problems on the Castorone, during its work for Woodside. The group said there had been eight serious safety incidents on the vessel.

Scarborough is due to start up in 2026, although some analysts have suggested this will slide into 2027.

While there are problems with the Castorone, Woodside has reported recently that McDermott International had installed the flare boom on the Scarborough’s floating production unit (FPU). The boom is more than 153 metres, it said, and weighs 900 tonnes.

McDermott is carrying out work on Scarborough at the Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan yard, in China.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts