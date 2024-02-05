Germany paves way for major expansion of gas power plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Germany paves way for major expansion of gas power plants

The plan requires developers to upgrade stations to burn hydrogen sometime between 2035 and 2040
By Bloomberg
05/02/2024, 2:41 pm
© BloombergOne of the towers of the towers of the Linden gas-fired combined heat and power plant, also known as the 'Three Warm Brothers', in Hanover, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The German government released another 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of credit lines to secure gas supplies, as it writes off Russia as a reliable energy supplier. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Germany approved plans to finance one of Europe’s biggest expansions of gas-fired power plants, on the condition that developers convert to hydrogen in future years.

The government agreed to go ahead with short-term tenders for as much as 10 gigawatts of new units. It requires developers to upgrade stations to burn hydrogen sometime between 2035 and 2040, and also leaves open room for carbon capturing and storage technologies, according to a statement Monday.

The decision — which comes almost a year after the proposal was first unveiled — follows weeks of intense talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his two coalition parties. Germany is racing to build low-carbon energy while phasing out coal, though adding capacity that’s initially fed by gas is controversial.

The planned timeline puts at risk Germany’s pledge to achieve emissions-free power production by 2035, which it agreed with France and five other European countries at the end of last year.

hydrogen nsta © Shutterstock / r.classen
Hydrogen cylinder.

The government hopes to stoke private investment in the new plants. The statement didn’t give a cost, but said the projects should get money from the country’s climate and transformation fund, which is already maxed out. Last month, the government agreed to set aside €7.55 billion ($8.1 billion) for the gas power plan.

The government will decide in 2032 exactly when the new gas-power plants will switch over to hydrogen. It’s no longer pursuing an earlier plan to also tender 8.8 gigawatts of units that would immediately run on hydrogen, as the country’s green gas initiative is still in the draft stage.

The gas plan must still be approved by the European Commission, which previously raised concerns about an expansion of fossil fuels. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, last year shuttered its remaining nuclear reactors, and the government wants to bring forward a phaseout of coal to 2030 — eight years earlier than scheduled.

Expected Shortage

“The expansion of gas-fired power plants is necessary because Germany is also facing a power shortage in the 2030s due to a simultaneous increase in demand for electricity, especially in the transport and heating sectors,” said Claudia Günther, an analyst at think tank Aurora Energy Research.

The new units will provide baseload — or round-the-clock — power, since renewables such as solar and wind generate intermittently. By the summer, the government also aims to present plans for “a market-based, technology-neutral capacity mechanism,” which should be operational by 2028 at the latest, it said.

This mechanism offers a “bouquet of climate-friendly capacities” at low cost, said Michael Kruse, a lawmaker from the Free Democratic party who focuses on energy. Other possible energy sources are hydropower, biomass, and geothermal, he said.

The government wants to address the usage of carbon capture and storage technologies on power plants in a carbon management strategy to be presented later this year. At present, the transport and storage of carbon dioxide isn’t allowed in the country.

Industry Reaction

German utility Uniper SE welcomed the gas-power plan, with Chief Executive Officer Michael Lewis saying that “swift action is urgently needed” because the new plants and storage facilities will take several years to build.

“We currently assume that Uniper will build some of the new capacity for Germany,” he said in a statement. “As soon as we have been able to examine the details, we will decide whether and with which investments we will participate.”

Coal-power utilities RWE AG (FSE:RWE) and Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG have previously also expressed an interest in building hydrogen-ready facilities.

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, known as DIHK, warned that existing power plants should only be shut down when new units are connected to the grid. The state’s renewed intervention in the electricity market remains a “balancing act,” it said.

