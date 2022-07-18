Europe to ration gas if Nord Stream stays shut, Ineos says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Europe to ration gas if Nord Stream stays shut, Ineos says

Europe will need to ration natural gas to meet winter heating demand if the Nord Stream pipeline doesn’t restart after planned maintenance, according to Ineos Group.
By Bloomberg
18/07/2022, 7:48 am
© Supplied by Alistair Devine/Zooeurope gas
INEOS Energy executive chairman Brian Gilvary . '

“It looks pretty dire for this winter now, as to whether we’ll get to the targets we need for storage,” Brian Gilvary, executive chairman of the UK chemicals company’s Ineos Energy business, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “If Nord Stream 1 doesn’t come back, it is inevitable. We will definitely see rationing in Europe.”

It follows a similar warning over winter gas shortages for Europe from Shell CEO Ben van Beurden last week.

Companies in Germany, Italy and France will look to curtail gas use in the event that Nord Stream stays shut, Gilvary said. The pipeline, which carries the fuel from Russia to Germany, went offline for annual maintenance this week amid concern that Moscow will keep it shut in retaliation for sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ineos, one of Europe’s largest gas users, struck a deal last month to buy 1.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year from US exporter Sempra over two decades.

