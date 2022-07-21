Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Wood (LON: WG) has promoted rising star Craig Shanaghey to its top leadership team as executive president of its operations business.

In the new role, Mr Shanaghey is assuming responsibility for 17,000 people working across the globe.

Based in Aberdeen, he succeeds Stephanie Cox following her decision to leave the business.

Mr Shanaghey moves up from his previous position as president of operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and joins the firm’s executive leadership team.

The operations unit covers digital solutions for clients operating critical infrastructure across sectors including energy, industrial and power.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “Craig is a seasoned, successful and proven leader with experience earned through a variety of operational and leadership roles in his three-decade long career.

“With 18 years of experience in Wood, he has a deep knowledge of our business, he understands our clients’ drivers and ambitions, and, importantly, he recognises the further potential within the Operations business unit as Wood enters its next strategic cycle.”

Craig Shanaghey started his career as a mechanical apprentice in the West of Scotland, and has worked across pharmaceuticals, oil, gas and broader energy prior to his current role at Wood.

The energy services giant said that he led the EMEA operations business to “significant growth” and “set the foundations” to capitalise on increased investment as the world grapples with energy security and the transition to cleaner fuels.

Mr Shanaghey said: “I am delighted to be joining the executive leadership team at an exciting time for our company.

“As we seek to realise growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability, I see significant potential for our global operations business to play a key role in that journey, unlocking value for our clients and for Wood along the way.

“We have decades of experience in delivering smart solutions for our clients that create value across the lifecycle of their investments. In a fast-changing market environment, this expertise and track record will be more important than ever for clients.”

Wood signed a deal to sell its 7,000 employee built-environment business last month, with new CEO Ken Gilmartin being appointed in recent weeks.

The firm’s share price is up nearly 7% over the last five days to £1.49.