Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Wood promotes Craig Shanaghey to executive president of operations

Wood (LON: WG) has promoted rising star Craig Shanaghey to its top leadership team as executive president of its operations business.
By Allister Thomas
21/07/2022, 9:19 am Updated: 21/07/2022, 11:38 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by OGUKwood craig shanaghey
As executive president of operations Mr Shanaghey will oversee 17,000 employees.

Wood (LON: WG) has promoted rising star Craig Shanaghey to its top leadership team as executive president of its operations business.

In the new role, Mr Shanaghey is assuming responsibility for 17,000 people working across the globe.

Based in Aberdeen, he succeeds Stephanie Cox following her decision to leave the business.

Mr Shanaghey moves up from his previous position as president of operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and joins the firm’s executive leadership team.

The operations unit covers digital solutions for clients operating critical infrastructure across sectors including energy, industrial and power.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “Craig is a seasoned, successful and proven leader with experience earned through a variety of operational and leadership roles in his three-decade long career.

“With 18 years of experience in Wood, he has a deep knowledge of our business, he understands our clients’ drivers and ambitions, and, importantly, he recognises the further potential within the Operations business unit as Wood enters its next strategic cycle.”

Craig Shanaghey started his career as a mechanical apprentice in the West of Scotland, and has worked across pharmaceuticals, oil, gas and broader energy prior to his current role at Wood.

The energy services giant said that he led the EMEA operations business to “significant growth” and “set the foundations” to capitalise on increased investment as the world grapples with energy security and the transition to cleaner fuels.

Mr Shanaghey said: “I am delighted to be joining the executive leadership team at an exciting time for our company.

“As we seek to realise growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability, I see significant potential for our global operations business to play a key role in that journey, unlocking value for our clients and for Wood along the way.

“We have decades of experience in delivering smart solutions for our clients that create value across the lifecycle of their investments. In a fast-changing market environment, this expertise and track record will be more important than ever for clients.”

Wood signed a deal to sell its 7,000 employee built-environment business  last month, with new CEO Ken Gilmartin being appointed in recent weeks.

The firm’s share price is up nearly 7% over the last five days to £1.49.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts