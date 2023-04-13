Naftogaz claims $5bn arbitration victory over Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Naftogaz claims $5bn arbitration victory over Russia

By Bloomberg
13/04/2023, 1:46 pm
Photographer: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg
Valve wheels sit on pipework at the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske underground gas storage site in Lviv, Ukraine, Photographer: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg

Ukraine’s state-run energy firm NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy says it won an arbitration case against Russia, in a decision that would oblige Moscow to pay $5 billion or risk the seizure of assets abroad.

Russia must pay the sum for losses caused by the seizure of Naftogaz’s assets in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, Naftogaz said on its website, citing a ruling at the Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration on April 12.

“Naftogaz’s team has a victory,” the company said in its statement, citing Chief Executive Officer Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The route to actually getting the money will likely take years and may never be enforced. Russia hasn’t recognized international court rulings to pay tens of billions to the former owners of Yukos Oil Co.

Ukraine has lobbied its allies to seize sanctioned Russian assets and use them as compensation for the devastation of the war but confiscation on a large scale faces significant legal obstacles.

Naftogaz said that in the course of Russia’s annexation of Crimea it lost assets including drilling rigs, gas transportation pipelines, its own fleet and administrative buildings.

Should Russia refuse to pay, Naftogaz has the right to initiate the process to take over its assets located abroad, according to the statement. The decision is the largest awarded by an international arbitration tribunal as indemnity for the expropriation of assets by Russia in Crimea, Naftogaz said.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request to comment. The tribunal didn’t immediately confirm the decision.

