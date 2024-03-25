Oilfield services giant SLB has no plans to exit Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Oilfield services giant SLB has no plans to exit Russia

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/03/2024, 5:04 pm Updated: 25/03/2024, 5:04 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSlb russia
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB) has no plans to exit Russia, its CEO has said, two years after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Olivier le Peuch told the FT: “When we decide, we will make it public if we need to. But now, there is no decision yet.”

Baker Hughes and Halliburton, two of its largest rivals, sold their Russia operations in the wake of the Ukraine invasion in 2022 after the US imposed sanctions – with the former taking a $365m charge linked to its exit.

Russia accounted for five percent of SLB’s $33.1bn revenues last year.

Ukraine has placed the company on an “international sponsor of war” blacklist, something SLB strenuously denied.

Mr le Peuch told the FT: “The team over there is operating autonomously and I think is behind the curtain to some extent. We are protecting our assets, that’s our priority. We are protecting our people.”

SLB said it had put controls in place to ban and prevent shipments and support of technology since last July, which Mr le Peuch said would degrade Russia’s ability to develop some of its offshore fields.

The firm said it remains “aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine”.

