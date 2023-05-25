Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Neptune brings further gas production online in Germany

By Andrew Dykes
25/05/2023, 9:09 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy Germany
Adorf Z16 well. Hoogstede, North western Germany

Neptune Energy has announced first gas production from its Adorf Z17 onshore gas well in Germany.

Located in Georgsdorf, north western Germany, the Z17 well taps the Carboniferous formation and is expected to output around 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The new stream takes total production from the Adorf licence to around 6,300 boepd.

A dedicated processing plant at the site for gas treatment was also completed earlier this year.

Z17 is the third well of four either planned or in operation at the field. It reached its final depth at the end of 2022 and was tested for production during the last quarter.

The Adorf gas field – in which Neptune holds a 100% operated interest – was discovered in 2020 and the first well, Adorf Z15, was brought into production that October.

A second well, Z16, increased Neptune’s production from the licence to around 4,500 boepd at the beginning of 2022.

A fourth well, Z18, spudded in January and reached a final depth of 4,773 metres in April this year with production due online some time in the Q3 2023.

Neptune managing director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Adorf Carboniferous field development is one of Neptune’s most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow the business here.

“The Adorf field is already an important contributor to domestic energy in Germany, supplying enough gas to heat more than 150,000 households.”

Meanwhile, the group last week confirmed it had been successful in all three of its  applications as part of the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round.

