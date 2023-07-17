Eni, Neptune deal further evidence of European majors changing tack on M&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Eni, Neptune deal further evidence of European majors changing tack on M&A

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
"It seems the majors are getting a bit of their appetite back for mergers and acquisitions."

The winds of change appear to be blowing through Europe’s oil and gas sector as Big Oil moves away from its strategy of streamlining.

“Over the last few years the majors have been the divestitures,” says Wood Mackenzie’s James Reid, as BP (LON: BP), Shell (LON: SHEL) and the like move to cut their operational emissions and focus on core projects.

They have been replaced by a new cohort of private-equity backed players seeking to maximise value from aged assets, too immaterial for the books of Big Oil.

But the majors appear to be putting the brakes on their divestment strategies, spurred on by Europe’s energy crisis in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A number of deals have been completed in the last year or so, most notably Eni’s (NYSE: E) takeover of Neptune Energy, announced in June after much speculation.

While the Italian giant does have some modest interests in the UK North Sea, “it’s interesting to see a major coming back in again as a buyer”, says Mr Reid, WoodMac’s senior research analyst for North Sea upstream.

Getting the M&A itch again

He added: “Over the last few years, the majors have been the divestitures; we’ve seen BP and Shell selling assets to private-equity companies and focusing on their key hubs.

“Recently Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has taken on Suncor’s assets, Shell has bought Victory, Eni are taking on Neptune, and it seems the majors are getting a bit of their appetite back for mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

clair south shell
The BP-operated Clair Ridge bridge-linked platforms in the West of Shetland.

“It is interesting because we thought we were going to see a lot more consolidation in the North Sea, these smaller players coming in, and the big guys were going to focus on the likes of Clair and Rosebank.”

More generally the number of M&A deals in the North Sea has rebounded – albeit it from historic lows in 2022 – in tandem with increases in the oil price.

Since the turn of the year Serica Energy and Kistos have completed the respective acquisitions of Tailwind Energy and Mime Petroleum.

Other assets are also on the market, while the ongoing exploration licensing round is likely to stoke the M&A fire further.

Opportunities aplenty

Mr Reid said: “It seems to be that things are picking up a little bit again, and there’s plenty of stuff for sale in the North Sea. I suppose the only thing is that a lot of the stuff that is for sale people are going to look at that with one eye on decommissioning – take Apache talking about selling its business.

© Supplied by CNOOC
The Buzzard field, operated by CNOOC.

“I suspect a lot of people will be waiting to see what happens in the 33rd licensing round and potentially looking at farm-ins. A couple of companies that we have spoken to say that they may not look for big asset deals, but for farm-in opportunities. There are plenty of pre-production projects out there with just one or two joint-venture partners.

“Cnooc’s portfolio is up for sale as well, but they’ve had issues getting the price they want; their valuation may be a bit higher than people are willing to spend.

“Most things in the North Sea, if someone comes in with the right price, would be for sale, but M&A certainly seems to be picking up again, which is good to see.”

