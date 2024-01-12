Aberdeen University joins £2.6m energy transition minerals initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen University joins £2.6m energy transition minerals initiative

The TARGET initiative aims to train the next generation of minerals resource experts focused on the energy transition
By Mathew Perry
12/01/2024, 11:18 am Updated: 12/01/2024, 11:23 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaUK Government Aberdeen hydrogen
Aberdeen University.

Scientists from Aberdeen University (UoA) will form part of a new initiative aiming to train the next generation of mineral resource experts focused on the energy transition.

The Aberdeen researchers will join other universities, research organisations and industrial partners across the UK as part of the Training and Research Group for Energy Transition Mineral Resources (TARGET).

Backed by £2.6 million in funding from The Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the initiative comes as demand for metals increases as population and energy requirements grow.

UoA said each year, over 3 billion tonnes of metals are produced from mineral resources.

That demand is only increasing as the energy transition gathers pace, with minerals forming key parts of wind turbines, solar panels and battery technologies.

© Photographer: Christopher Furlong
Minerals form a critical component of many technologies needed to support the energy transition, such as wind turbines, solar panels and batteries.

UoA said some of these resources are considered ‘critical’ as they are economically important, but with challenged supply chains that are vulnerable to disruption.

The researchers say growing expertise in critical mineral resources will help to develop secure and sustainable supply.

Senior lecturer in geophysics and the UoA TARGET lead Dr David Cornwell said the project will accelerate the research and training needed for minerals industries as they develop to facilitate the energy transition.

“Our researchers in geosciences, combined with environmental, social, policy, and legal experts, will help deliver sustainable and responsible resource development techniques in collaboration with universities and institutions across the UK,” he said.

“PhD training will equip students for careers in academia, industry, or policy, at the forefront of mineral resources and the energy transition.”

UoA school of geosciences head Professor Dave Muirhead said: ““Critical mineral resources are essential, and TARGET will be a clear leader in the underpinning science to address future needs in a sustainable manner.”

Led by the University of Leicester’s Centre for Sustainable Resource Extraction, TARGET will see partners across the UK provide doctoral-level training in the full lifecycle of minerals from sector leaders.

The consortium is currently recruiting its first cohort of researchers to start in October.

TARGET members include the Natural History Museum, St Andrews University, Edinburgh University and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre among others.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts