Aberdeen University joins £2.6m energy transition minerals initiative

Scientists from Aberdeen University (UoA) will form part of a new initiative aiming to train the next generation of mineral resource experts focused on the energy transition.

The Aberdeen researchers will join other universities, research organisations and industrial partners across the UK as part of the Training and Research Group for Energy Transition Mineral Resources (TARGET).

Backed by £2.6 million in funding from The Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the initiative comes as demand for metals increases as population and energy requirements grow.

UoA said each year, over 3 billion tonnes of metals are produced from mineral resources.

That demand is only increasing as the energy transition gathers pace, with minerals forming key parts of wind turbines, solar panels and battery technologies.

© Photographer: Christopher Furlong

UoA said some of these resources are considered ‘critical’ as they are economically important, but with challenged supply chains that are vulnerable to disruption.

The researchers say growing expertise in critical mineral resources will help to develop secure and sustainable supply.

Senior lecturer in geophysics and the UoA TARGET lead Dr David Cornwell said the project will accelerate the research and training needed for minerals industries as they develop to facilitate the energy transition.

“Our researchers in geosciences, combined with environmental, social, policy, and legal experts, will help deliver sustainable and responsible resource development techniques in collaboration with universities and institutions across the UK,” he said.

“PhD training will equip students for careers in academia, industry, or policy, at the forefront of mineral resources and the energy transition.”

UoA school of geosciences head Professor Dave Muirhead said: ““Critical mineral resources are essential, and TARGET will be a clear leader in the underpinning science to address future needs in a sustainable manner.”

Led by the University of Leicester’s Centre for Sustainable Resource Extraction, TARGET will see partners across the UK provide doctoral-level training in the full lifecycle of minerals from sector leaders.

The consortium is currently recruiting its first cohort of researchers to start in October.

TARGET members include the Natural History Museum, St Andrews University, Edinburgh University and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre among others.