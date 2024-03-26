Industry points to Tier 1 contractors as delayed payment culprits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Industry points to Tier 1 contractors as delayed payment culprits

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/03/2024, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCT Graphicsdelayed payments

A major industry report has placed the brunt of blame for delayed payments in the North Sea upon Tier 1 contractor companies.

Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) latest business outlook report has assessed the landscape for delayed payments, saying around a third are not made on time within their 30 day terms.

Tier 1 contractors have been named as the main culprits, with OEUK saying they “generally had a significantly higher number of late payments, despite having longer payment terms”.

Delayed payments can have major impacts on smaller firms down the supply chain in terms of their cash flow and general financial health.

OEUK has not named which of these contracting firms are to blame. Tier 1s are large firms delivering integrated project solutions such as Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Petrofac, SLB, Subsea 7, TechnipFMC and Wood.

Data is available from the regulator on operators – those at the top of the chain like Shell, BP, TotalEnergies or Harbour Energy –  who miss payments, but such information is not made publicly available for the next rung, between Tier 1 contractors and their subcontractors in the supply chain.

The NSTA said in January that a quarter of operator payments are being made late.

The issue was addressed on Monday during a Westminster forum by Malcolm Wilson of supplier management firm Achilles Information.

He said: “30-day payment should be normal, but a survey carried out last year found that less than half of the payments were actually made on time.

“This has a particularly hard effect on SME’s that come lower down the food chain and won’t be paid until the operator pays the Tier 1 main contractor.”

Earlier this month OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said the industry must pay its bills on time to support the supply chain.

‘We must pay our bills on time’: OEUK boss calls for end to North Sea delayed payments

High cost of tendering

The business outlook report also pointed to negative supplier sentiment “rigid tender processes that are too restrictive”.

That reflects comments from Mr Wilson of Achilles said at the Westminster Forum.

He said: “The cost of tendering duplication of effort has been a long standing complaint from suppliers that are tired of providing generic information in tender responses time and time again.

“I’ve heard stories about tendering costing a company, say £50,000 and time in terms of time and effort that they spend on tendering.

“So it adds massive costs to the tendering process both for suppliers and buyers and some necessary because there are online shared registration audit systems that exist to reduce this duplication of effort, but they’re not always adopted due to poor buyer behavior.”

OEUK intends to publish best practice guidelines on this later in the year.

