Gallery: Heerema removes Harbour Energy Murdoch complex

Heerema Marine Contractors have completed the removal of the Murdoch Complex in partnership with its client, Harbour Energy (LON: HBR).

The complex was made up of; the Murdoch Accommodation (MA) platform, Murdoch Compression (MC) platform, and Murdoch Drilling (MD) platform.

Now the Murdoch installations are now headed for Able UK’s yard in Hartlepool where 97% of their materials will be recycled.

The field was first discovered in 1984 when gas was tested from the Murdoch Sandstone.

This work sees the end of nearly four decades of work in the field as the UK looks ahead to its 2030 net zero goals.

Heerema posted to LinkedIn that the removal of the complex was complete alongside pictures of the work.

Commenters were complimentary of Heerema’s work in decommissioning with one LinkedIn user saying: “Safe, reliable and fully compliant with regulations, Heerema Marine Contractors continues to be a pacesetter in decommissioning of infrastructure on the UKCS.

“In this case, also good to see the redundant facilities being deconstructed, repurposed and recycled at a UK yard, Able UK.

“Two highly-experienced contractors combining to responsibly deliver a viable and effective end-of-life solution.”

The images accompanying the LinkedIn post showed the sun quite literally setting on one of the platforms in the Murdoch complex.

These images also garnered praise from Heerema’s network and comments could be seen complimenting the photography documenting the removal work.

Earlier this year Heerema also removed the Ketch platform, connected to the Murdoch complex, for decommissioning.

The Ketch platform, originally installed by Heerema 20 years prior, was delivered to Rotterdam by the company.

