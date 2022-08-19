Gallery: Heerema removes Harbour Energy Murdoch complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Decom

Gallery: Heerema removes Harbour Energy Murdoch complex

Heerema Marine Contractors have completed the removal of the Murdoch Complex in partnership with its client, Harbour Energy (LON: HBR).
By Ryan Duff
19/08/2022, 5:36 pm Updated: 19/08/2022, 5:57 pm
The sun setting on the Murdoch Complex ahead of removal and decommissioning

The complex was made up of; the Murdoch Accommodation (MA) platform, Murdoch Compression (MC) platform, and Murdoch Drilling (MD) platform.

Now the Murdoch installations are now headed for Able UK’s yard in Hartlepool where 97% of their materials will be recycled.

The field was first discovered in 1984 when gas was tested from the Murdoch Sandstone.

This work sees the end of nearly four decades of work in the field as the UK looks ahead to its 2030 net zero goals.

Heerema posted to LinkedIn that the removal of the complex was complete alongside pictures of the work.

Commenters were complimentary of Heerema’s work in decommissioning with one LinkedIn user saying: “Safe, reliable and fully compliant with regulations, Heerema Marine Contractors continues to be a pacesetter in decommissioning of infrastructure on the UKCS.

“In this case, also good to see the redundant facilities being deconstructed, repurposed and recycled at a UK yard, Able UK.

“Two highly-experienced contractors combining to responsibly deliver a viable and effective end-of-life solution.”

The images accompanying the LinkedIn post showed the sun quite literally setting on one of the platforms in the Murdoch complex.

These images also garnered praise from Heerema’s network and comments could be seen complimenting the photography documenting the removal work.

Earlier this year Heerema also removed the Ketch platform, connected to the Murdoch complex, for decommissioning.

The Ketch platform, originally installed by Heerema 20 years prior, was delivered to Rotterdam by the company.

