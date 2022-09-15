Fitch warns of tough 2023 amid markedly higher gas prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Fitch warns of tough 2023 amid markedly higher gas prices

Fitch Ratings has increased its short and medium term gas price assumptions, based on an assumption of no further Russian supplies into the European Union.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2022, 12:47 pm
© Supplied by Equinor / Ole Jorgen BratlandLNG carrier at the Hammerfest terminal. Melkoya, Hammerfest.
Fitch now assumes TTF, the Netherlands’ price marker, will average $45 this year, up from the previous estimate of $25. It will remain at the elevated price in 2023, the ratings agency said, up from the previous figure of $15. It will then fall to $20 in 2024 and $10 in 2025, Fitch said.

“Lower demand and higher LNG imports are vital for the avoidance of acute shortages in Europe,” Fitch said.

It also raised assumptions on Henry Hub, in the US, but to a smaller extent. The US benchmark is forecast to average $7 this year, up from $6.25, and $5 in 2023.

Henry Hub has become a de facto LNG export price, while TTF is seen as the price to secure foreign supplies.

European gas demand was down 11% in the first five months of the year. Higher prices helped boost LNG imports into the group, up to 75 billion cubic metres to August – an increase of 62% from 2021.

What’s in store

The EU has made good progress in filling gas storage ahead of the November 1 target. However, this is insufficient to cover total consumption. As a result, the EU will need to continue importing LNG into the medium term, which will support prices.

The Fitch forecasts stand in stark contrast to recent analysis from Goldman Sachs. The latter, in a note this week, said prices would fall by around half over the next six months.

High storage levels, Goldman said, would remain despite higher than average withdrawals. Assuming an averagely cold winter, prices will rise amid “market relief”, in a counterbalance to the current mood of demand destruction.

“In the longer term the gas supply crisis will help remove bottlenecks in LNG and pipeline infrastructure and accelerate the energy transition and energy savings initiatives in Europe,” Fitch said. As a result, it has kept its longer term gas price expectations unchanged.

US production is growing, helping to moderate prices at Henry Hub. However, infrastructure will continue to constrain exports.

Oil down

While gas prices are up, Fitch also cut its expectations for oil. Brent will average $100 this year and WTI $95, both a reduction of $5 from previous.

Fitch said concerns around economic growth had reduced its oil price assumptions. US production is on the rise, it said, due to add 900,000 barrels per day by the end of this year and with a similar rise in 2023.

