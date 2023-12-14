Fitch downgrades Petrofac credit rating following share price trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Fitch downgrades Petrofac credit rating following share price trouble

By Mathew Perry
14/12/2023, 2:57 pm Updated: 14/12/2023, 2:58 pm
© Supplied by Petrofacpetrofac
Credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded Petrofac to a 'B-'.

Credit ratings agency Fitch has downgraded its assessment of North Sea operator Petrofac (LON: PFC) to a ‘B-‘ in the latest sign of financial trouble at the firm.

Fitch said its downgrade of Petrofac reflects “significant deterioration in the group’s liquidity position”.

Compared to sector peers Fitch rated Petrofac’s business profile as significantly weaker than Italian firm Saipem (BIT: SPM) and Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group (LON: WG).

According to Fitch, a B- rating for a firm indicates a “material default risk is present, but a limited margin of safety remains”.

Petrofac share price trouble

Last week, Petrofac said it was assessing a range of measures to improve its balance sheet after shares crashed 65% in the last month.

The energy services giant said it is considering the sale of “non-core assets” as part of a wider review to return value to shareholders.

Petrofac could also look for investors to take non-controlling stakes in other parts of the business.

Cash flow concerns, including debt and delayed collections on legacy contracts, are among the main drivers of the share price tumble according to analysts.

Petrofac © Petrofac
Petrofac employs 8,500 people worldwide.

It follows announcements earlier this year about the firm’s ongoing challenges in obtaining performance guarantees from banks for major new awards secured this year.

Fitch said it expects “short-term liquidity pressures” for Petrofac, and said resolving the issue will “require urgent new measures to strengthen the balance sheet”.

In addition to challenges surrounding performance guarantees, Fitch listed other key ratings drivers for its downgrade including limited liquidity headroom and risks surrounding raising additional capital.

Fitch also said “revenue visibility” has weakened due to the heightened risk of cancellation of the recent new awards including a $600 million contract with Adnoc.

Solid overall market position

In its assessment, Fitch said Petrofac has a solid overall oil and gas engineering and construction (E&C) market position.

Fitch also said Petrofac has demonstrated expertise in sustainable (E&C) activities, which “firmly positions the group for the growth of this smaller but increasingly important sub-sector”.

In the first half of 20231, Fitch said Petrofac increased its order backlog to about $6.6 billion (£5.2bn), supported by about $3.4 billion (£2.7bn) of new awards in its E&C segment.

“The group’s deteriorating revenue visibility is solely driven by its current inability to secure performance guarantees,” Fitch said.

 

