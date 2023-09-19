Greenpeace graffities French FSRU at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Greenpeace graffities French FSRU at sea

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/09/2023, 7:20 am Updated: 19/09/2023, 7:36 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GreenpeaceGreenpeace activists have tagged an FSRU arriving at Le Havre
Greenpeace France activists have graffitied an FSRU, arriving at Le Havre, in protest at plans to import shale gas.

Protestors approached the 280-metre long Cape Ann FSRU while at sea. The vessel is intended to provide energy security to France, in response to the gas crisis of last year, triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hélène Bourges, a campaigner at Greenpeace France, said gas operators had “cynically used the opportunity” of the invasion “to frighten governments into massive, unneeded investment into and expansion of fossil gas imports and infrastructure”.

Greenpeace activists painted the message “gas kills” on the hull of the Cape Ann. Others held up banners reading “Total: shale dealer”, “Macron: shale dealer” and “End Fossil Crimes”.

“The only beneficiaries of the LNG gas infrastructure in Le Havre are TotalEnergies, the operator of the floating terminal, and its shareholders”, continued Bourges. The company has the “complicit support of the French government that granted an unprecedented legal preferential regime to set up this operation”.

One of the major reasons flagged by Greenpeace France for its action was the accusation that the FSRU would receive LNG cargoes from the US.

The group said LNG would come largely from US shale gas, while France has banned fracking on its own territory over environmental concerns.

Greenpeace has previously raised concerns over the Cape Ann. In July, the group said the French state had been overly secretive in the planning process.

The government opted not to publish details of the plan “because of some concerning details”, Greenpeace said. The Cape Ann will be in place for five years, according to planning documents.

