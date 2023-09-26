Germany seeks to lock In LNG supply to avoid trader diversions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Germany seeks to lock In LNG supply to avoid trader diversions

By Bloomberg
26/09/2023, 3:55 pm
© Supplied by UniperThe Hoegh Esperanza docks at the Wilhemshaven LNG terminal.
The Hoegh Esperanza docks at the Wilhemshaven LNG terminal.

Germany wants to lock in contracts for liquefied natural gas with a delivery obligation, an effort to deter profit-chasing traders from diverting shipments elsewhere as the nation boosts its commitment to the fuel.

The government plans to include a delivery clause for at least 50% of the capacity offered in an auction next month, the first in a series of similar events for its state-run terminals, according to Peter Röttgen, managing director of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH.

“We not only want to be fully booked, but actually receive gas,” he said in an interview. And the federally owned company wants to hold suppliers to their word: “It’s clear there has to be a consequence for not delivering,” he added.

The requirement highlights both Germany’s growing reliance on LNG and a potential source of friction between the government and suppliers. Europe’s largest economy was hit particularly hard during last year’s energy crisis as Russia cut pipeline gas shipments and prices soared to record levels. In response, Germany doubled down on its ability to import LNG.

However, the risk of delays and canceled shipments has risen due to the increasingly global nature of the LNG trade. Most shipments don’t have a destination requirement, allowing traders to quickly fill gaps in the market, such as shifting supply between Asia and Europe.

Companies like Germany’s Uniper are keen to retain this flexibility.

The issue of securing supply has recently taken on importance as Europe’s gas market has seen renewed volatility due to supply risks. Germany is also bracing for potential gas shortages if winter is unexpectedly cold.

In addition, a German state-run gas trader is now under contract to receive gas from a US supplier that has been criticized for longer-than-expected deliveries to other parts of Europe.

October auction

DET will hold the first short-term auction on Oct. 16 for its Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven terminals. It’s seeking contracts for regasification — turning LNG back into gas — including gas storage and send-out. Separate auctions for LNG supplies will occur later.

Two more state-run terminals are set to come online in the first quarter of 2024. A private facility at Lubmin is also currently in operation.

The operator expects the first auction to be fully booked, according to Röttgen. A previous market survey showed that suppliers have a tendency for three- to five-year agreements, he added.

Last year the government struck a temporary deal with companies to import LNG through Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel to alleviate the crisis. Those agreements — with Uniper, RWE Supply & Trading and Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg — are set to expire in March.

“European LNG demand will be growing into the 2030s, and as Germany’s biggest LNG importer we’re set to deliver,” said Peter Abdo, Uniper’s chief commercial officer for LNG and global origination. “We will be assessing opportunities in regas terminals in Germany.“

