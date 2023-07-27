Brent decommissioning: End of an era ‘quickly approaching’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Decom

Brent decommissioning: End of an era ‘quickly approaching’

By Ryan Duff
27/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 9:37 am
© ShellShell Brent legs
The Brent Charlie during a storm in 1988.

With the Charlie platform being the only installation still in the famous Brent field, Shell’s (LON: SHEL) decommissioning construction manager says, “the end of an era is now quickly approaching”.

Following the removal of the Brent Alpha, Bravo and Delta platforms, all that remains is the Charlie, Ross Wright reminded his LinkedIn connections.

“The Brent field after over 3 billion barrels of oil from the field itself, half a mllion a day to the UK alone, the prep work on Brent Charlie is near its end,” Mr Wright says.

He adds that “soon after” the preparations are complete, the platform will be “lifted in the heaviest single lift removal ever at sea.”

The Alpha, Bravo and Delta platforms were all lifted by Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit vessel in 2020, 2019 and 2017 respectively.

Following the departure of each platform, they were brought one by one to Able UK’s decommissioning yard in Teesside where they were “turned into tin cans” a fate that the Charlie shares, said Shell’s decommissioning construction manager.

Mr Wright continued: “It will then join the rest of its family, the Brent Delta, Bravo and Alpha in the graveyard and turned into tin cans to complete the field, thanks to the capabilities of the Pioneering Spirit.”

When asked about a timeline for Brent Charlie’s decommissioning, the London-listed supermajor declined to comment.

However, operations such as the lift of the Charlie topside need to be carried out within a weather window which is closing in 2023.

Questions around Brent legs

Last year questions were raised on whether Shell (LON: SHEL) will be allowed to leave the huge legs of the Brent field in the North Sea.

The industry has been awaiting a decision from the UK Government for years on whether it will indeed allow Shell to leave the Eiffel Tower-sized structures in place for the Brent Bravo, Charlie and Delta.

Though the platform legs are huge, environmental concerns are mainly centred on the impact of the thousands of tonnes of oil-sediment contents within them being released into the sea as they gradually degrade.

shell brent © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace protests at the Brent oilfield in 2019.

Mr Wright says he’s been involved in the “execution” of all of the Brent platforms and that Charlie has been “by far the most challenging”.

Plugging and abandonment, conductor removal campaigns and leg-cutting readiness are just a few of the “head-scratching exercises” the decommissioning team at Shell have tackled on the build-up to Brent Charlie’s removal.

Mr Wright concludes: “I’ve had the pleasure to work on many projects over the years but the camaraderie with the guys I’ve met on this decommissioning campaign has been outstanding, a real team bond of true professionals has been created.”

He wished the team “the very best for the future” as they “disperse to other ventures.”

The “camaraderie” of the Brent field that Mr Wright was shown in the comments of his now deleted LinkedIn post, with his connections sharing stories of their time on the various platforms over the decades.

The Pioneering Spirit in the Brent field

Brent: End of an Era

In 2021 Shell produced a short film documenting the final days of production on the Brent Charlie platform.

The video tells the story of how the field came to be and how influential it’s production has been in the UK with input from industry experts such as Sir Ian Wood and former chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, Deirdre Michie.

Using archive footage, Shell tells the story of Brent from discovery to its last day.

