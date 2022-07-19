Adnoc, TotalEnergies to deepen co-operation, with state backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Adnoc, TotalEnergies to deepen co-operation, with state backing

Adnoc and TotalEnergies have signed a deal to work together, while France and the United Arab Emirates have also made high-level commitments.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 10:12 am
© Supplied by MBZPeople sitting at table sign documents
France and the UAE have signed an energy partnership, while Adnoc and TotalEnergies also agreed to extend their co-operation. Picture shows; UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron witness an energy deal being signed. Paris. Supplied by MBZ Date; 19/07/2022

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of the agreements during wide-ranging talks in Paris. France and the UAE have agreed a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership (CSEP), they said.

© Supplied by President Macron's T
Picture shows; UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris. Supplied by President Macron’s Twitter Date; 18/07/2022

Meanwhile, Adnoc and Total said they would work together on gas, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and trading. Adnoc head Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber signed the deal with Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

“TotalEnergies is a longstanding strategic partner and we are very pleased to build on our successful partnerships through this agreement as the UAE and France strengthen energy co-operation,” said Al Jaber.

“We look forward to working with TotalEnergies to unlock the opportunities presented by the agreement across the energy value chain to enable more secure, affordable and sustainable energy for our countries and the world.”

Pouyanné welcomed the “multi-energy co-operation” agreement with ADNOC. “Our partnership across the entire energy value chain allows our two companies to join forces to contribute to the energy supply of global markets, while reducing carbon emissions from our operations.”

Total provided further insights into the deal. It covers the companies working together on developing oil and gas projects in the UAE, the supply of diesel from the UAE to France and plans for a CCUS project in the UAE.

The French company has been working in Abu Dhabi since 1939. It has equity production of 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

CSEP tie-up

The CSEP is focused on energy security, affordability and decarbonisation, UAE news agency WAM reported, ahead of COP28. This will take place in the UAE in 2023.

The CSEP is a “robust platform for us to work together to better deliver secure, affordable and sustainable energy required to drive economic growth and prosperity for our countries and the world”, said Al Jaber.

“The landmark agreement deepens the cooperation between our countries across the energy value chain and unlocks technology and energy solutions that are good for the climate and the economy,” he continued.

The UAE is eager to seek partnerships “across conventional and new energies”. It is also eager to “capitalise on the economic opportunities of the energy transition, strengthen industrial cooperation and drive sustainable growth”.

