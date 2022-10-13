ADNOC Drilling lands $1 billion contract in UAE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

ADNOC Drilling lands $1 billion contract in UAE

ADNOC has handed its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling (ADX: ADNOCDRIlL) a $980m contract for the hire of two rigs in the UAE.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/10/2022, 7:25 am Updated: 13/10/2022, 8:52 am
© Supplied by ADNOC DrillingADNOC Drilling

The deal, which also covers manpower and associated equipment, will support “expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity” to meet growing global demand for “lower carbon intensity oil and gas”.

No further details have been disclosed on what the rigs will be used for by Abu Dhabi’s national oil company.

This deal takes total awards from ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Drilling in 2022 to $5.95bn.

ADNOC owns 84% of shares in ADNOC Drilling.

The contract will see more than 80% of the award value returned to the UAE economy.

Upstream executive director at ADNOC, Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, said: This award for the hire of jack-up rigs supports our ongoing efforts to responsibly unlock our lower carbon intensity oil and gas resources, alongside our strategic international partners, and contribute to global energy security.

“ADNOC Drilling’s world-class capabilities continues to be a key enabler of these efforts. Importantly, this award will also deliver significant in-country value to drive economic growth and diversification, in line with the UAE leadership’s wise directives.”

