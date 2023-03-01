Cepsa sells down Abu Dhabi interests to Total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Cepsa sells down Abu Dhabi interests to Total

Cepsa said the sale was intended to allow it to focus on its Positive Motion strategy. This will make Cepsa a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/03/2023, 1:58 pm Updated: 01/03/2023, 1:59 pm
Oil storage tanks sit at the water's edge at the Cia. Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) refinery in Algeciras, Spain, on Sunday, March 6, 2016. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg
Cepsa has struck a deal to sell its upstream assets in Abu Dhabi to TotalEnergies for an undisclosed sum.

Cepsa will transfer its 20% stake in the Satah Al Razboot (SARB), Umm Lulu, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel concession and its 12.88% indirect stake in the Mubarraz concession. It holds its interest in Mubarraz via a stake in Cosmo Abu Dhabi Energy Exploration & Production.

The companies did not provide a projected completion date. They did say, though, that it would have an effective date of January 1, 2023.

“This transaction represents another important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Adnoc and will further strengthen our presence in Abu Dhabi where we have been present since 1939,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total.

“The acquisition of a 20% working interest in SARB and Umm Lulu concession is fully aligned with our strategy of focusing on low-cost, low emission assets.”

Positive Motion

Cepsa said the sale was intended to allow it to focus on its Positive Motion strategy. This will make Cepsa a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, it said.

CEO Maarten Wetselaar said the sale “positions Cepsa to accelerate its strategic intent to migrate its businesses”. He singled out green hydrogen and biofuels, “as well as the development of the first ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal”.

Adnoc has a 60% stake in the SARB and Umm Lulu concession, while OMV has 20%.

Abu Dhabi Oil Co. (ADOC) operates Mubarraz. Cosmo Abu Dhabi has a 64.4% stake in ADOC. Mubarraz covers four producing offshore fields: Uhm Al Anbar, Neewat Al Galan, Mubarraz and Hail.

Cepsa’s decision aligns with various other European energy companies opting to focus on transition strategies, over international E&P.

OMV announced this week that it was offering its Asia-Pacific assets for sale, also citing its focus on sustainable fuels. Similarly, Galp sold off its Angolan assets to a local company to focus on decarbonisation.

